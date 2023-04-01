By now we know all too well that on April 1, everything becomes the stage for the most unthinkable pranks, and even the gaming industry often enjoys confusing readers on this particular day. Among the various news dedicated to “non-existent” products, however, it often happens that some companies end up turning everything into reality, and that’s a bit what they did SAW on this occasion. After proposing your own mascot Sonic the Hedgehog in various ways, where the famous blue hedgehog has always managed to win at the end of the games, the company wanted to offer something decidedly different!

So here’s to debut on pc through Steam The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehoga free downloadable murder visual novel that offers players a different cut from the usual…

It’s the birthday of Amy Roseand to celebrate in style he decided to hold a murder mystery party on board the Mirage Express! When Sonic suddenly becomes the victim of the game, the guests begin to draw their own considerations to arrive at a reasoning on what happened, but something seems not to go right. Is it really such an innocent game? Or is something sinister afoot?

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below!

