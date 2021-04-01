D.he sky over East Berlin was darkly cloudy when Detlev Karsten Rohwedder made his way to the People’s Chamber in the Palace of the Republic. It was September 13, 1990, almost three months had passed since the last People’s Chamber in the GDR had passed its trust law. The East German MPs had invited Rohwedder to report on the establishment of the authority, whose presidency he took over on July 1.

As expectantly as they sat in their seats, the West German steel manager and new head of the Treuhandanstalt had unpleasant news in store for them. He reported considerable liquidity bottlenecks in the 8,000 companies with a total of 6 million employees that the Treuhand had taken over. He also reported that the privatization business was getting off to a very slow start. That is why he would probably not be able to comply with the privatization steps envisaged in the Trust Act in every detail, he said, and put a damper on the hopes of the members of the East German parliament for a distribution of lavish privatization proceeds. “First comes life and then the paragraphs. I apologize to the legislature for this word, but it may not be entirely wrong. ”The East German politicians did not want to hear such things. Their outrage was not long in coming.

A successful renovator who knew his way around politics

But one thing became clear to many of them at the time: Two and a half months after economic and monetary union, it was no longer about concepts and laws. It was about the radical restructuring of an entire national economy under the most difficult of conditions, which at the time immediately brought about the conversion of the entire state economy to the D-Mark. This Herculean task required practitioners, pragmatists and doers. And Detlev Rohwedder was just that. “Solution-oriented”, say companions, was his favorite word.



Rohwedder seemed biographically predestined for the position at the head of the Treuhandanstalt like no other. Born in Gotha, Thuringia, in 1932, raised in West Germany, he began his career with a doctorate in law in 1962 at the “Kontinentalen Treuhandgesellschaft”, an auditing company in Düsseldorf, of which he became a co-owner after a few years. In 1969, the then Minister of Economic Affairs, Karl Schiller (SPD), brought him to his ministry as a permanent state secretary. Rohwedder became a member of the SPD and stayed there well beyond Schiller’s time. He worked under Helmut Schmidt, and was then even taken over by the FDP ministers Hans Friderichs and Otto Graf Lambsdorff. Industrial, energy and foreign trade policy fell into his responsibility, and he was regularly involved in economic negotiations with the GDR.

Almost ten years later he was drawn to the steel industry. In 1980 he rose to the position of CEO of Hoesch AG, which was deep in the red, released the group from the unprofitable alliance with the Dutch steel company Estel, ordered Hoesch on a strict restructuring course and soon brought the company into the black. In the business world people rubbed their eyes. After all, Rohwedder hadn’t had any management experience until then. Nevertheless, he became a successful renovator. In addition, someone who knew his way around politics very well. It was precisely this combination that seemed indispensable at the head of the Treuhandanstalt. It was the engine room for the brutal restructuring of an entire economy, the direction of which was dictated by politics.