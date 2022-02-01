Mexico.- Robert Toledo, collaborator of half Monitor Michoacan, it was assassinated yesterday in Zitácuaro. Is he fourth journalist killed in a black January for journalism in Mexico, the list includes José Luis Gamboa, who was director of a portal in Veracruz, as well as freelance photographer Margarito Martínez and journalist Lourdes Maldonado López in the city of Tijuana. The series of murders led to demonstrations in several states of the republic last week.

Although in a first tweet the federal government, through its spokesman, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, had condemned the act, later in another post it pointed out that Toledo was not a journalist but an assistant in a law firm, despite the statements of the director of the medium in which he collaborated.

The middle where Toledo worked had received several threats for a year and a half, but last week again more intimidating messages arrived, informed the director Armando Linares in interviews with Milenio and Radio Formula, who had received threats of death, He said.

Toledo collaborated making video notes, notes and covering the information of the State Government.

The attack against the journalist occurred in the garage of a lawyer’s office where they were to hold a meeting with Linares; the criminals They left some cards with messages and the journalist died in the hospital, reported local media such as Quadratín and Revolución 3.0.

The threats and context

Tirado had made public last Friday, through the Monitor Michoacán page on Facebook, that after publishing information about the municipal government related to poor handling of the pandemic, as well as the alleged planting of evidence to detained persons, in social networks linked him to an alleged drug cartel.

He said that through a Facebook profile they published a photo of him that they downloaded from his WhatsApp where he appeared with a young girl whom they falsely pointed out was linked to a criminal organization.

The portal had published other works related to other politicians, such as the former regional prosecutor of Zitácuaro, Francisco Herrera Franco, today the regional prosecutor of Apatzingán, published Revolution 3.0.

This medium also disclosed that according to Linares, the threats had also been against the lawyer Joel Vera, who collaborates with them, but they had not been directed against Roberto Toledo, who had precisely kept a low profile due to the threats.

The director of Monitor Michoacán reported during the live broadcast that confirmed the death of Roberto Toledo, that they would not stop exposing the corruption of governments, officials and politicians, which he said had led to the death of his partner.

“Tell the partner’s family that we are not going to leave things like that, we are going to take them to the ultimate consequences.”

“Threats are fulfilled, and a colleague lost his life, three people arrived and shot in a mean and cowardly manner, we are not armed, we do not bring weapons, our only defense is a pen, a notebook.”

“I regret that it is about restricting freedom of expression, truthful and timely information, I had already pointed out several people and politicians, I continue to point them out,” he said.

The Michoacán Attorney General’s Office told the AP that they were collecting information on Toledo’s murder in Zitácuaro.