The brutal murder of psychiatrist Barbara Capovani, attacked and killed by one of her former patients, reopens the debate on law 180, better known as the Basaglia law. While the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci announces “more police posts in hospitals” and severe penalties “for those who attack health and social-health personnel” to quell the revolt of doctors and psychiatrists, the League goes so far as to ask for a review of that historic law which in 1978 allowed Italy to close asylums and regulate compulsory medical treatment by establishing public mental health services.

“In thanking the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, for the closeness and sensitivity shown in these hours, we ask for an urgent meeting so that common intentions do not end in the commemoration of the news story leaving us helpless in the face of pain and to start a collaboration profitable”, was the appeal in a note by the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), Emi Bondi, and the president-elect, Liliana Dell’Osso, after the death of her colleague Barbara Capovani attacked by a former patient in Pisa.

“The conclusion of the brain death assessment procedure decreed the tragic death of our colleague Barbara Capovani. Here we want to express our condolences to the doctor’s family also on behalf of all mental health workers who, throughout Italy, through formal and informal networks, have shared the pain of this tragedy, and which must not go unheard. Because we must not get used to events of this type and consider the aggression against healthcare personnel as an inevitable fact”.

“Therapeutic and assistance work in psychiatry, based on the relationship between people and on the continuous interaction with the suffering of the other – remarks the Sip – involves an extraordinary emotional load, which requires resources and logistic-organizational conditions suitable for the increase, which we witness, requests for help and the complexity of needs emerging from a constantly changing social context. The exponential growth of the need for mental health – the psychiatrists underline – is accompanied by a progressive and silent dismantling of that organization, albeit imperfect, which was born in the two decades that followed the application of law 180. With a significant loss of resources human resources and the lack of rotation of the new recruits, we are witnessing an unprecedented impoverishment of public services in recent years, which reduces the response capacity of the mental health departments, already in serious difficulty”.

The reform of psychiatric assistance has never taken off due to lack of resources, with structures in the area reduced to the bone, but also due to the lack of a legal framework of a penal nature which makes it possible to intervene on those who are violent. As reported by Il Messaggero, after the Basaglia Law, which turns 45 next May and which allowed the closure of asylums, there was a turning point in 2014 with the overcoming of the judicial psychiatric hospitals (Opg), after the denunciation of their dramatic conditions. The creation of the Rems (Residences for Security Measures), residential health facilities with no more than 20 beds, were to represent the arrival of widespread and humanized assistance compared to the past but the tragedy of the psychiatrist killed by one of his former patients , according to the doctors themselves, also demonstrates the difficulties of these centres, emptied of resources and personnel. Another 10 thousand operators in mental health services would be needed, but the problem of safety, the experts point out, is above all legal.

The same alarm raised by the chorus of doctors. A common front, compact this time, which defines violence against health workers as “a national emergency”. “55% of colleagues report having suffered violence – says the president of the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli – and 48% think it is normal. May the Minister initiate solutions, including the increase in personnel and the presence of cultural mediators in the emergency rooms”.