Four years before Luka Modric consoled Rodrygo, whose father is one year older than Modric, in Qatar, after Brazil’s elimination against Croatia (“this is nothing, you will come out stronger, I love you, I love you, son”), Mario Mandzukic was looking for Modric himself in Moscow, who was wandering with a lump in his throat around the field with the World Cup best player trophy looking for a quiet place to cry. The giant 9 found him and told him with a hoarse voice: “I know it’s hard, it’s hard for me too. But there is no need to cry. We have given everything and we have done something great”. In life it is so important to offer a shoulder, as not to lack it.

Modric account in his biography My partie (Corner, 2019), written with Roberto Matteoni, who after Mandzukic’s words and the screams of the fans, when he came down from the podium with the world runner-up medal, remembered his grandfather Luka Modric, a sheepherder and goats from Zaton Obrovacki, a village in the municipality of Jasenice, in Zadar. On December 18, 1991, the 66-year-old man was with the herd early in the morning when he saw a group of Chetniks, Serb paramilitaries, coming in several cars: the mercenaries got out, ran towards him chanting in honor to Slobodan Milosevic and they shouted: “Who are you, what are you doing here? This is a Serbian land. Move, move”, and they shot him several times. His family knew something terrible had happened when the sheep came home without him. That was the end of the happy life of the boy Modric, at the age of six, and with it his childhood: taking the animals out with his grandfather, helping around the house, running away from snakes that he found in the ravines, laughing at the story of his Grandma Jela, who collapsed when he was born, drank two shots for the first time in her life, became dizzy and ended up admitted to the hospital in Zadar due to dehydration, that is, a hangover.

The chronicle of the murder of Luka Modric, the grandfather, was published by Ivica Marijacic in the Zadarski List in April 1995; the perpetrators belonged to a militia called the SAO Krajina. Years ago the journalist Peter Staunton was therein Zaton Obrovacki, to count for the web goal the origin of Modric, and the first thing he learned was that his grandfather’s murderers killed six more retirees that day, they boasted about the crimes in a police station and, years later, it was learned that the Serbian authorities knew about the murders and gave the order not investigate them. It was never known who killed the old Luka Modric. Staunton, by the way, was amazed by the location of the stone house where Modric’s grandparents lived: it was on a small hillside in Kvartiric and close to the road, in such a way that any ball played with would roll down to route. In fact, it wasn’t even his family’s house, as the player would later recount: it belonged to the road maintenance service, because old Modric was a road laborer and, in addition to herding, was in charge of maintaining the road that linked Dalmatia with Lika. Modric spent his days with him (“your grandfather is in love with you, your name is like him and you were his first grandchild”, his father reminded him) because in the nursery he cried all the time. “My parents taught me that my luck in life would depend on how close my family was,” he says in his book, and when he is in Croatia he visits the old house, which was burned, and the fields where his grandfather herded the sheep. and the goats, a few meters from the slope where it was impossible to play soccer.

The murder of their grandfather and the Serbian occupation turned the Modrics into refugees. And the child, little by little, in a soccer player under the bombs. Even sometimes more dangerous than them. An employee of the refugee hotel where he spent time told the newspaper 24sata from Croatia that Modric, as a child, he broke more windows with the ball than the Serbian bombs. “The bombardments were common, some fell on the hotel. It might sound weird, but I got used to the sirens and running to the shelter pretty quickly. At first the bombings terrified me, but over time they only made me uncomfortable ”, he says in My partie, a book in which he reveals great stories, such as the tension prior to the La Décima final (“Luka, fall to the right and from there, to the center, between the lines, and whenever you can, advance with the ball at your feet” , Ancelotti told him) and his historic corner kick at minute 92.47: “As soon as I saw Sergio Ramos jump I knew the ball would end up inside the goal: it’s that simple”), his first meeting with Messi in the World Cup 2006 (“his speed and his fantastic control of the ball impressed me; he was agile, he changed direction when you least expected it”), with Cristiano in the dressing room when he arrived at Madrid (“he shook my hand and greeted me as if we were friends of life: ‘You’re finally here”), the Ballon d’Or (“I went into the dressing room with him, the physios were treating 12 players, but it didn’t matter, they all stood up, joined the rest of the staff and they applauded me for more than a minute: I turned red”) and a lesson on how to manage national teams s in Eurocups or World Cups: “It is difficult to find tactical solutions in the few days in which we concentrate. And it is frustrating to subject players to a club-like regimen, because, in such a short time, the desired effect is not achieved. What you have to achieve is good chemistry, choosing the right system for the next game and motivating everyone”.

Zvonimir Boban says that the most important question in football is the one that Luka Modric asks himself throughout the match: “In these 90 minutes, with every second that passes, whether or not I have the ball, how can I help the best way to the team? Modric’s answer to that question left Brazil shivering this Friday in the area of ​​the field that hurts the most, where the game is created and destroyed. Where Modric stood, at 37, holding the Croatian flag tattered by the devastation of the Brazilian attack even after the goal against extra time; where Modric, 1.72 meters and 66 kilos, became so omnipresent that his individual lesson was similar, in another record, but against the same rival and in the same round, the quarterfinals, to the one he did at the end of his Zinedine Zidane’s career in Germany in 2006. It was an exhibition of intelligence and physical resistance that seems impossible, not only for him to hold out for 120 minutes and score one of the penalties, but also for him to still have the strength to act as captain and console, one by one, the brazilian players. But he did. After taking his team by the lapels, he and a few others, and planting it again in a World Cup semifinal. Resistant, immortal, very hard.

At the end of his biography, Modric alludes to how old he was in Russia: 33 years old. “They have already told me that I will not be able to return to that same level. That motivates me.” Four years later, Modric is still a starter at the European champion club, as in 2018, and in the World Cup semifinalist team. He led the deadly counterattack against PSG that turned Real Madrid’s Champions League game, and the deadly counterattack that sent Brazil down the penalty spot in Qatar. The life philosophy of Luka Modric’s grandson, the 10th who avenged the fate of a childhood destroyed by war, impresses: “I know from experience that the best things in life never fall from the sky.” Revealing phrase for those who spent their childhood dodging bombs.

