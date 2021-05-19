In Puerto Rico, women’s organizations and a part of civil society have pressed for the authorities to carry out greater measures in favor of the defense of women. The number of femicides that occurred in 2020 led to the establishment of a state of emergency for gender-based violence in early 2021.

Data from the Puerto Rico Gender Equity Observatory reveal that in 2020 there were around 60 murders of women on the island, which has just over three million inhabitants. However, according to the British media ‘BBC’, only eight of the cases were recognized by the authorities.

Reports from the Gender Equity Observatory detail that the year closes with 60 direct and indirect femicides, six transfeminicides and 26 cases that are still under investigation or without information. https://t.co/wvBWkF6POZ – @ObservatorioEquidadGeneroPR (@genero_pr) January 2, 2021



The phenomenon, which threatens the lives of women on the island, is not new. For some years, groups for the defense of women’s rights, joined by politicians, music personalities and representatives of civil society, pressured the authorities to take measures against gender violence.

A report published in 2012 by the ‘American Civil Liberties Union‘revealed that Puerto Rico had the highest per capita homicide rate of women over 14 years of age. “In 2011, the homicide rate increased six times more than that registered in the city of Los Angeles, which has a population similar (to the island) of 3.7 million people.” In that year, according to the report, there were 30 murders of women.

During a conversation with France 24, Amárilis Pagan Jiménez, executive director of the Matria project, confirmed the high rate of femicides and revealed part of the causes.

“The causes are various, but we know that in essence it is a system of values ​​and beliefs that continues to consider women as inferior or disposable objects,” added the activist for women’s rights.







Pagan also pointed out during the conversation that a weekly femicide occurs on the island “for which at least 52 femicides are committed in a year.”

He adds that, “thanks to the state of emergency, a committee was established that is generating responses to gender-based violence, responses that are aimed at preventing violence against women, evaluating the response of the system and whether those responses are they need to avoid more cases, ”Pagan added.

Death of two women in early May sparked concern in Puerto Rico

In January 2021, Angie Noemi González, a 29-year-old nurse, was found dead by strangulation, according to the Miami Herald, allegedly at the hands of her partner. A situation that, according to women’s rights organizations, was the reason for the establishment of the state of emergency.

In May, after the entry into force of the state of emergency, two events brought the issue back to the fore. One was the death of Andrea Ruiz, a 35-year-old girl, who was found lifeless and partially burned in the town of Cayey.

The other event was the death of Keishla Rodríguez, pregnant and 27 years old, who was found floating on a lake that passes under a busy bridge in the city of San Juan, the island’s capital. For this case the professional boxer, Félix Verdejo, was arrested.

“That seems to have closed the question of who murdered Keishla? However, we have to face a judicial process in the United States Federal Court which is in San Juan, Puerto Rico (…) The crime for which he was accused could carry the death penalty. It is worth clarifying that the Constitution of Puerto Rico prohibits the death penalty and we, as a group, are opposed to its being applied in this case, ”added Amárilis Pagan.

The world of boxing affected by cases of femicide

Verdejo, who is 27 years old and is being accused along with an accomplice, if convicted he would not be the only boxer whose career has been cut short by a similar act.

Boxing, throughout history, has been immersed in these types of scandals. One of the most notorious cases was that of the Venezuelan Edwin Valero, who committed suicide after being arrested for the murder of his wife in the city of Valencia, Venezuela, in 2010.

Edwin Valero (left) accompanied by a police officer in Valencia, Venezuela, on April 18, 2010. © Edsau Olvares / Notitarde – AFP

Recently, the Mexican media ‘El Universal’ revealed the arrest of José Ángel Napoles, a 30-year-old boxer and grandson of the also boxer, José Ángel ‘Mantequilla’ Napoles, for the investigation after the death of his partner.

With EFE and Reuters