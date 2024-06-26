The death of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered in Texas, supposedly at the hands of two undocumented immigrants, is the new pretext for Donald Trump and his campaign to attack illegal crossings on the southern border. It is also the perfect new excuse to accuse the president, Joe Biden, of being mainly responsible for the immigration situation. “We have a new massacre of migrants at the hands of Biden. It’s only going to get worse and everything will be the fault of corrupt Joe Biden,” Trump said on Truth Social – his social network – to echo a death that has shocked the Latin community after his body was found in a stream on last June 17 in Houston. “These monsters should never have been in our country and if I were president they would not have been in our country,” said the Republican.

Franklin Peña, one of the two men accused of killing Jocelyn Nungaray, appears before a judge on June 24 in Houston. Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap (Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag)

With just five months until the November presidential election, border policy is one of the main battlegrounds for the two candidates. “I’m looking forward to seeing you at the Fake Debate on Thursday. Let him explain why he has allowed MILLIONS of people to enter our country illegally! ”Trump wrote, referring to the first presidential debate between the Republican and the Democrat that will be held this Thursday.

The Republican, obsessed with his anti-immigration speech, has taken advantage of the murder of the minor to influence an issue that moves and inflames his supporters. In a speech in Philadelphia last Saturday, Trump once again brought to light the Nungaray case to criminalize immigrants. “They crossed our border claiming that they feared for their lives in Venezuela, but you know, crime in Venezuela has gone down… because they have brought all the criminals to the United States,” he said. And he also recalled, in front of the crowd, the case of a 25-year-old Ecuadorian accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Queens, New York. Thus, he promised, as he has done before, “to begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States” if he is elected president and, as usual, accused the migrants entering the country of being “smugglers.” of drugs”, “gang members” or “murderers”.

story of a crime

Johan José Martínez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Peña, 26, both of Venezuelan nationality, were arrested as the main suspects in Nungaray’s death. A statement released on Friday by the United States Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ensures that both entered the country illegally. Martínez-Rangel was detained by Border Patrol near El Paso, Texas, on March 14, and was released that day on bond with a notice to appear. Peña, for his part, was arrested by the Border Patrol on May 28 near El Paso, and released that day on bail with a summons to appear.

Around 6:15 am local time last Monday, June 17, Houston police received a phone call reporting the discovery of a body lying in a stream on West Rankin Road, near where the minor lived. Kim Ogg, the district attorney of Harris County (Texas), said at a press conference that “the victim was found tied, without clothing from the waist down, in the water.” Harris County Forensic Science Services classified the death as strangulation.

Alexis Nungaray, the girl’s mother, told the television station KPRC 2 She said she had said goodbye to her daughter before going to sleep. Houston police say the victim ran away from home between 10 p.m. and midnight. The police department said that, according to security cameras, the perpetrators were seen on Sunday, June 16, leaving a restaurant. They later met up with Nungaray and walked together to a 7-Eleven store. The three of them went to a bridge where, according to authorities, the two men tied her up, removed her pants, strangled her and then threw her body into the water. It was there that police found her dead. Authorities are still studying whether the girl was the victim of sexual abuse, although prosecutor Ogg said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that “a sexual assault probably occurred.”

José Rangel-Martínez, one of the two men accused of killing Jocelyn Nungaray, leaving court. Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap

The mayor of Houston, John Whitmire, acknowledged that it was a “very serious” case and that he would be attentive to the decisions of the judicial system: “Let’s hope the court does its job. In this case, bail is not warranted.” This Monday, Peña appeared in a Harris County court and his bail was set at $10 million. The judge set bail in the same amount for Rangel-Martinez on Tuesday. Ogg assured that they will request the death penalty for the two guilty of Nungaray’s murder.

Migration and crime, an ideological issue

In a report From the Pew Research Center at the beginning of the year on the situation on the southern border, it was reported that 85% of Republicans link the arrival of immigrants with crime, while only 31% of Democrats establish this relationship. Even though the numbers show that undocumented immigrants are not responsible for the majority of crimes committed in the country, hate and fear speech serves as a strategy for Republicans to attract the attention of their voters.

A spokesperson for the Biden Administration sent condolences to the family of the girl last Friday and assured that they would be waiting for the culprits to pay for the crime. “We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, anyone found guilty of this type of heinous and horrific crime must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Migration and border security have become one of the key issues in the electoral campaign ahead of next November’s elections, in which the Latino vote will be decisive. For the eastern electorate, border security is among their top five concerns, according to a recent survey conducted by the organization Voto Latino. Another recent UnidosUS poll revealed that eight out of ten Latino voters consider that immigration policy will affect their vote on November 5 and almost half believe it will be fundamental in their decision.