The police forces of the United States suffer an increase in sick leave and early retirement, as well as resignations and even suicides, to the extent that accusations of violence and racism affect the morale of agents already stressed out with their professional duties.

Rick Nigro, 27 in the Chicago Police Department, he had never seen so much despair among his colleaguess, whose functions are, by nature, dangerous and depressing. “I see it in their faces when they roll over,” he said.

“Some of the agents who are ex-military they have seen more traumatic things “ than in the city of Fallujah “during the Iraq war,” said Nigro, who confesses that he would not re-enroll in the police force if he could go back.

Murders are on the rise in the United States, particularly in Chicago: in 2020 a total of 769 homicides occurred in this city in the north of the country, the third most populated.

The problem is visible everywhere, from the street protests of the civil movement Black Lives Matter. AFP photo

With three suicides in the force since January, Nigro took the unusual step of writing an open letter addressed to the police superintendent and the city’s mayor.

The police forces, which number about 800,000 officers throughout the country, They face harsh criticism for their brutality towards African Americans.

The problem is visible everywherefrom the street protests of the civil movement Black Lives Matter to the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Against blacks

“Today the police will kill three people. And tomorrow the police will kill three people. And the next day, the police will kill three people,” director Travon Free said during his Oscar acceptance speech for his drama. “Two Distant Strangers”, which chronicles the deadly encounter of a black man with a police officer.

“Because, on average, the police in the United States kill three people every day, which is equivalent to about a thousand people a year. And it turns out those people are disproportionately black“Free detailed.

Chicago’s 19th District, on the southern edge of the city, is home to more active and retired police officers than any other.

“It is sad and frustrating that we continue to see that a large part of the population turns against the forces of order, the same people who risk their lives every day to protect us, “said that district councilman, Matt O’Shea.

Forty-six policemen died in 2020 in the line of duty, excluding accidents, and 22 since early 2021, according to government figures.

Due to the risk involved in their work, they have occupied a relatively positive place in esteem of Americans, especially among whites.

But the picture began to crumble with the proliferation of videos with images of violence against blacks generally: bullet-riddled teens, suspects shot in the back, and innocent people mistakenly murdered.

“People see stories about serious incidents and believe that all police officers are like that,” said William Jaconetti, a retired Chicago police sergeant who was involved in five shooting incidents in his 40-year career.

“In many cases, the boys don’t want to draw their gunseven when they can save lives, “he added.

The number of officers in those police forces in cities where the most publicized cases of police brutality have occurred has fallen.

In Minneapolis (north), where a white police officer was convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd after kneeling on his neck during a procedure, more than 100 of the 1,000 officers left the force in 2020, double that of the previous year.

What’s more, 150 agents are currently on license, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Challenges

And now, police academies are having trouble attracting new recruits.

“Hiring and recruiting across the United States for law enforcement is proving to be a great challenge,” Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields recently said.

“We have inflicted numerous self-injuries that make our product unattractive. Period, “he added.

At the last sign of the crisis of confidence in the police, the federal government opened an investigation to eliminate possible abuse and discrimination within law enforcement in the cities of Louisville and Minneapolis, with others possibly to follow.

It is not surprising that many officers complain, said John Garrido, 30 years in the Chicago police force and who urges that the uniformed have psychological consultations mandatory quarterly.

“We volunteered to do this job, which we accepted, and in some ways it is what it is,” he said.

“But, we live with horrible things every day: anger, murders, sadness. If you add external things to that, such as the media and politicians, it is the recipe for a bad situation.”

Source: AFP

PB