Three girls aged eight, five and three and a 10-month-old baby were murdered in the Zapotec indigenous community of Chicapa de Castro, in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, in the State of Oaxaca. Their bodies were found this Monday afternoon inside their house, according to the first reports from the State Prosecutor’s Office. The four of them were embracing on a bed and they were brothers. Her mother, who was found at the scene with a stab wound to her neck, has been admitted to a hospital after claiming responsibility for the crime, according to local media.

The Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation folder for the crime of homicide, but has not given more details about possible perpetrators or suspects. Nor has it reported any arrests. According to local media, her mother accused herself of the murder when the police arrived at her house. Versions suggest that the woman poisoned her children and then attempted suicide, but she was discovered by her partner and her neighbors who reported the case.

Other sources indicate that the children’s father, identified as Delfino, is being investigated for violence, according to statements cited by The universal. Her mother, identified as Arelis, remains hospitalized for injuries at the Civil Hospital of Juchitán, where she is guarded by agents. While the crime zone has been cordoned off and monitored by local police corporations, as well as by the State Investigation Agency, the National Guard and the Navy.

The cause of death is also unknown. Experts from the Regional Vice Prosecutor’s Office of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec carry out studies to determine what caused the death of the minors. Unofficial reports indicate that they had ingested rat poison. “The Prosecutor’s Office gave intervention to different areas of attention to carry out a punctual, prompt and expeditious investigation that allows knowing how this crime happened, which is initially classified as homicide,” the agency said in a statement. The authority has also promised to carry out “a meticulous investigation, considering all the elements, until exhausting the lines of investigation that allow full access to justice.”

The multi-homicide has shocked the town of about 3,500 inhabitants, located about 300 kilometers from the capital of Oaxaca, where local authorities have declared three days of mourning. “Given the unfortunate news that this afternoon was raised in our municipal agency, which has us dismayed, that is why our H. Municipal Council declared three days of mourning in our agency for the unfortunate loss of four minors. May these little angels rest in peace”, published Anuar Blas Pineda, municipal agent of Chicapa de Castro.

