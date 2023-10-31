The cold-blooded murder of nine members of a family while the victims slept in a town of Donetsk under Russian occupation shocked public opinion in Ukraine, where photographs of several adults and two children executed in their own home circulate on the networks among displays of horror.

According to the information of the ukrainian prosecutor’s officewhich does not have access to Ukrainian territory under Russian control, the crime occurred on Friday, October 27, when a group of Russian soldiers entered the vfamily home and shot dead its nine members, including two children born in 2014 and 2018.

The alleged murderers carried out the massacre, according to this version, in retaliation for the family having refused days before to leave their home so that they could settle there. Russian military.

The town of Volnovaja where the victims lived is located about thirty kilometers from the front line. The municipality also has a railway station, which makes it a valuable logistics center for Russian troops.

The official Russian version broadly coincides with that presented by the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office. The Russian authorities announced this Monday the arrest of two Russian soldiers responsible for the massacre.

“These are Russian soldiers from the Far East who serve as professional soldiers,” the Russian Investigative Committee said in the statement announcing the arrests.

Previously, Ukrainian sources had attributed the murders to soldiers from Chechnya, located in the North Caucasus and not in Russia’s Far East.

In the three photographs distributed by the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, some of the victims can be seen after being murdered while they were sleeping in bed or on the sofa in the living room of the house. The walls of the respective rooms are stained with blood.

The victims, who slept together and in some cases are hugging, have been shot in the head and back. According to the Russian Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU, the crime was committed in the dark. The accuracy of the shots in that circumstance would indicate, according to the channel, that those who fired the shots had night vision equipment.



In another of the snapshots of the crime scene, released by the Ukrainian journalist Denís Kazanski, you can see the table still full of food from the previous day’s dinner.



Kazanski has compared the massacre to the murders of civilians carried out by the Islamist group Hamas. inside homes in southern Israel on October 7. The sources cited agree that the two murderers who would have killed the family were traveling on a motorcycle.

EFE