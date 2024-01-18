The Government of Daniel Noboa had managed to momentarily appease Ecuador in the last three days, at least in its most visible form. It is true that the morgues continue to be full of corpses shot in the head, dismembered and decapitated, but also that the army has managed to pacify Guayaquil, the city hardest hit by violence. People have returned to the streets, cars are driving on the roads again. Businesses have raised their blinds again, even if it is until eleven at night, curfew time. The authorities have regained control of the prisons without it becoming bloodshed. However, the murder of one of the country's main prosecutors in broad daylight, without any escort at his side, has disconcerted the Government, which sees how the gangs fearlessly attack the main structures of the State. Noboa, who was in Miami for the birth of his third child, has not referred to the murder.

Organized crime murdered Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate known for investigating links between gangs and politics, in August of last year. Nobody thought that criminals would dare to go that far. Along the way they have ended the lives of mayors and councilors. Now, the mafia has redoubled its bet by targeting César Suárez, a well-known anti-corruption prosecutor. His last job, a few days before the murder, consisted of interviewing the 13 young people arrested for attacking TC Televisión live, an action that eight days ago triggered a wave of violence. The mafia message is clear: no one is untouchable.

Forensic officers work at the site where Fernando Villavicencio was murdered, in Quito, in August 2023. KAREN TORO (REUTERS)

Not even the president. The building in which he lives in Guayaquil—he owns that one and the one next door, his father is the richest man in the country—remains guarded by two dozen soldiers stationed in front of the boardwalk, where the sea breeze blows softly. Suárez did not have that luck. His latest investigation tried to reveal who was behind the kidnapping of the television channel's journalists, which has been attributed to the Los Tiguerones gang, one of the most relevant. But there are those who doubt that this is the case that cost him his life. The prosecutor put important white-collar criminals against the wall with the Metastasis case, which delves into the corruption of the judiciary, very present in the daily lives of Ecuadorians. In turn, he went after corrupt businessmen who made money illegally by selling supplies to hospitals during the pandemic.

There are many suspects, but only one must have ordered the crime. Suárez was shot more than 20 times when he was driving a white car in the north of Guayaquil. He had just left his office, in some judicial offices, and was heading to a court to hold a hearing. He was known for being tireless, incorruptible. His murder is reminiscent of those carried out by the Italian mafia in the nineties or those currently occurring in Mexico, where drug trafficking has been entrenched for several decades. The death of the prosecutor reveals the power of the Ecuadorian gangs, infiltrated in the heart of the system. They hit politics with the Villavicencio crime and now challenge justice with the death of a weighty prosecutor. He is not the first. At least two other prosecutors were murdered last year in the same place, Guayaquil.

César Byron Suárez Pilay, prosecutor of Guayas (Ecuador), murdered on January 17. abcesarsuarezp

The authorities have been vigorous in their condemnation. Conclusively, the nation's attorney general, Diana Salazar, said that justice workers, instead of stopping, will redouble their efforts when it comes to combating crime. She herself has been the target of threats. Last year she received threatening phone calls from foreign numbers. Intimidation and a climate of terror also prevailed during the regional elections held in 2022, of which candidates, mayors and councilors were victims.

The Minister of Defense, Giancarlo Loffredo, rejected “all forms of violence” and said he ratified the commitment of the national government “to support the authorities of the administration of justice.” He linked the crime to the operations that the military and police deploy throughout the country after Noboa decreed internal commotion, the assumption that he is going to wage a war within his borders against organized crime, which already controls judges, prosecutors. , police and generals. In three years, in which the gangs have allied themselves with the Mexican drug cartels, the mafia has rained money by turning Ecuador into the main exporter of cocaine in the world.

The attorney general, Diana Salazar, in 2019. José Jácome (EFE)

The Government has tried to convey the feeling that its offensive is being a success. This Wednesday, like every day, the results of the operation were announced: 1,975 arrested for “terrorism”, 55 operations against “terrorist groups (as the gangs have been called), 5 “terrorists” killed, 32 kidnapped people released. He also reported on the arrest of a certain Chelo, a gang leader, and a certain Leo, a hitman. That report was made public in the morning, when prosecutor Suárez was still among the living. His death, even if it is only one, blurs the Government's deployment of arms.

