The murder of Nigerian vendor Alika Ogorchukwu in broad daylight in the Italian city of Civitanova Marche, located in central Italy, has shocked the country this Saturday, with criticism of the “indifference” of those who attended the crime without intervening. The victim was a Nigerian national, 39 years old, married and had an eight-year-old son. He was murdered on Friday afternoon by Italian Filippo Claudio Ferlazzo, 32, who, according to local media, has a criminal record and who has been imprisoned accused of voluntary manslaughter and robbery, because he also took the victim’s phone .

“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is shocking. Unheard of ferocity. widespread indifference. There can be no justifications and silence is not enough. The ultimate outrage against Alika would be to turn the page and forget”, denounced the leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta. Even the far-right leaders Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, always critical of immigration, have reacted to request the maximum punishment for the aggressor in a country immersed in the middle of the electoral campaign. The Italian elections to choose the future prime minister after the departure of Mario Draghi will be on September 25.

Ogorchukwu was walking down the central street of Umberto I in Civitanova, a tourist port on the Adriatic coast, helped by a crutch that his assailant used to hit him. Later, as can be seen in the harsh videos recorded by passers-by, he threw himself on him, grabbed his hands and hit him hard until he ended his life. According to the recordings of the municipal cameras at the scene of the crime, the victim’s agony lasted between three and four minutes, without anyone doing anything. None of the people who witnessed the assault intervened. Some shouted at Ferlazzo “kill him like this”, for him to stop, others called the police and the emergency services.

The spokesman for the Macerata police force (center), Matteo Luconi, explained that, although the investigation is still open, at the moment there are no elements that allow the crime to be attributed to racism, but rather “it seems that it arose” when the victim was asking for alms. .

Initially, Ferlazzo told officers that he had attacked the man because he had “made comments” about the woman who was with him. But according to later reconstructions, Ferlazzo would have killed Ogorchukwu because he had asked the woman for alms in a way that he considered too insistent. The murderer has asked Ogorchukwu’s family for “forgiveness” through his lawyer and has alleged that the fight arose because he “insistently asked for alms” and because he grabbed his girlfriend’s arm, who was with him at the time and who has already testified as a witness. The lawyer explained that Ferlazzo, who has been living in Civitanova for a few months, is “in a state of confusion.” “He is a boy with psychiatric problems,” she pointed out.

Numerous people, including members of the Nigerian community, have gathered this Saturday in Civitanova and the nearby city of Ancona to demand justice. “We want justice. Enough racism against blacks”, they have claimed. “There is fierce racism against us here,” one of the protesters who works in a factory pointed out to the cameras, adding: “We do the jobs that Italians no longer want to do.”

The Sant’Egidio association, dedicated to the reception of refugees in Italy, has deplored the crime and calls to “stop the violence, but also the violence that opens the way”. “It is an episode that has occurred in a street normally full of people, in the heart of Civitanova. There are even those who have recorded it, others shouted at the aggressor, but nobody intervened”, the organization has denounced. And he warned: “What happened is also a warning for our entire country: mercy towards the weakest, on which – along with other positive values ​​– our Italian society has been built and our culture has been structured, together with that of all of Europe cannot and must not die.

The acting Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has assured that “indifference is as serious and unjustifiable as violence”.

Antonio Tajani, national coordinator of Forza Italia (FI), Silvio Berlusconi’s party, has declared himself “saddened” by what happened in Civitanova Marche, which he has described as a city that “has always been open, peaceful and welcoming”. He has also indicated that the city council, governed by a coalition of right-wing parties, including FI, will study the possibility of constituting itself as an accusation in the trial “against the monster” that has committed this “insane murder”.

The national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, has spoken of hate speech and has opined that the brutal murder “is not just the result of an isolated criminal madness.” And he continued: “Flooding our society with toxic propaganda based on incitements to take justice into their own hands, on prejudices about the color of the skin and all differences, on indifference and selfishness, and taken to the extreme, sooner or later it unleashes violence. to murder on a sidewalk, at the disposal of the target of the smartphone”.

The Europa Verde formation, in a statement signed by its spokespersons, Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi, has mentioned racism: “What happened, including the episodes of indifference on the part of those present, shows that racism continues to be a phenomenon fight in this country, also from the cultural point of view”.

