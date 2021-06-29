After the murder of a 13-year-old in Vienna, the police give shocking details. Two alleged suspects are in custody, other accomplices are not excluded.

Vienna – the deed shaken: A 13-year-old girl was forcibly suffocated. Passers-by found her body leaning against a tree on a green strip in Vienna on Saturday (June 26). The girl was bruised numerous times. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vienna’s police chief Gerhard Prüstl provided information on the status of the investigation.

According to the police, a 13-year-old woman in Vienna was drugged by the alleged perpetrators before her violent death in order to make her sexually compliant. At the meeting of the young girl with at least two suspects in an apartment, ecstasy was involved, said state police chief Gerhard Pürstl on Tuesday in Vienna. There were “crimes against the sexual integrity” of the girl.

Murder of 13-year-olds in Vienna: are there other perpetrators?

The suspects are 16 and 18 years old and come from Afghanistan. The participation of other people cannot be ruled out at this point in time, it said. The body of the suffocated and bruised girl was discovered on Saturday in a green area.

Suspect with multiple criminal records

One of the suspects was previously convicted of drug offenses, among other things. For this reason, his status as beneficiary of subsidiary protection was revoked, against which he appealed, according to Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. The other suspect is an asylum seeker. The minister again spoke out in favor of consistent deportations of criminals. That is also possible after Afghanistan.

Murder in Vienna: the girl probably knew the alleged perpetrator

According to the first police investigations, the girl went into the apartment voluntarily. What happened after that is still unclear in detail. The police had come on the trail of the suspects through a witness from the circle of acquaintances of the suspects. The 13-year-old victim is likely to have known the two alleged suspects, said Vienna’s police chief Pürstl, as reported by ORF. The investigation is still in full swing. (dpa / ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA