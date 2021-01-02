Thirty-six years after the assassination of little Grégory, justice has still not given the final cover to this unsolved case that fascinates and intrigues the French. The Dijon Prosecutor’s Office has relaunched new investigations this December to try to find its elusive author. This crime has caused rivers of ink to flow in the press. The judicial investigation, full of errors, became from the beginning a media circus. A 2019 Netflix documentary rekindled interest both in France and abroad.

It all started on October 16, 1984, when Grégory Villemin, 4 years old, was found dead, tied hands and feet and with his wool cap covering his face in the Vologne river, in the Vosges (eastern France), a six kilometers from his home in Lépanges. The last person to see him alive was his mother, Christine Villemin. Grégory was playing with the sand in the garden in front of his house when he disappeared.

I hope you die of grief, boss. Your money will not return your child. Here is my revenge, poor idiot, “read the anonymous letter that Jean-Marie Villemin, Grégory’s father, received at his home the next day. The letter had been sent from Lépange the day the boy disappeared.

It was soon discovered that the Villemin family had been receiving threats by phone and mail for three years. Who was the author? About 140 people, relatives and acquaintances of the family underwent handwriting analysis to try to determine if any of them was the author of the anonymous ones. Unsuccessfully.

On November 5, 1984, Bernard Laroche, Gregory’s father’s first cousin, was arrested and charged. The judge in the case, Jean-Michel Lambert, relied on the testimony of his sister-in-law, Murielle Bolle, who claimed that he had kidnapped the child in front of her. The next day the young woman recanted. The instructor ended up releasing Laroche in February 1985 due to the lack of evidence to incriminate him. A month later, Jean-Marie Villemin, who did not believe in Laroche’s innocence, murdered him by shooting him with a rifle. The boy’s father was imprisoned and sentenced to five years in prison.

Grégory’s mother also became a suspect in the boy’s death. Several witnesses saw her on the day of the crime at the post office from where the letter claiming her murder was sent. Christine Villemin was charged, imprisoned and later acquitted.

New hopes

The investigation of this case has been opened and closed on several occasions. There was hope that technical advances and DNA samples would lead to the killer. Marcel and Jaqueline Jacob, Grégory’s great-uncles, were indicted in 2017, as was Murielle Bolle, Bernard Laroche’s sister-in-law, but the accusations were eventually dropped.

In November 2018, the Constitutional Council agreed with Murielle Bolle. She declared her preventive detention illegal in 1984, considering that her rights as a minor were not satisfactorily guaranteed, since she was interrogated without the presence of a lawyer and was not informed that she had the right to remain silent. She was then 15 years old.

Lambert, the rookie investigating judge who initially investigated little Grégory’s death, committed suicide in July 2017, a month after the case was reopened. In his farewell letter, he assured that Bernard Laroche was “innocent” and that the truth would never be known because he refused to “see the truth.”

The Dijon Prosecutor’s Office has started new investigations in recent weeks to try to solve this great enigma of the French crime report. New witnesses have been questioned and other DNA tests have been carried out, the results of which have not been made public.

Swiss experts have also been commissioned to carry out a report on stylometry, a handwriting analysis technique, to try to find out who is the author of the anonymous letters that the boy’s parents received before his death. Time will tell if these new investigations will finally lead to the murderer of little Grégory or will end in a new fiasco.