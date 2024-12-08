The murder of a CEO

The daylight shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan, New York, had an immediate and unexpected consequence. Speculation on social media about whether the killer or someone in his family could be victims of bad insurance practices was mixed with expressions of joy and understanding towards the shooter, a real John Q (remember Denzel Washington kidnapping the staff? from a hospital because her insurance refused to cover a transplant that would save her son’s life?). When it became public that bullet casings had been found with the words “deny” and “delay” and “depose,” clearly alluding to insurers’ tactics to avoid paying insurance claims, their clients, the celebrations flooded social networks. Memes and cruel jokes have proliferated such as “my insurance does not cover empathy or prayers”, “with a little luck they will give you an appointment with the specialist in a few months”, “prior authorization is required to complain” or “the “The second amendment was for this, not for shooting schoolchildren.”

Although all kinds of dehumanizing and hateful comments are made on social networks, the reactions to the murder of Brian Thompson were general, without distinction of ideology, race or social class, many of them accompanied by testimonies that narrated terrible experiences with insurance companies and statistics. on the percentage of denied claims. Some companies removed the profiles of their executives from their corporate pages and the American media report how companies are already strengthening their security, feeding a sector almost as lucrative as healthcare. All this occurs after the unappealable victory of Donald Trump, a millionaire, who has commissioned Elon Musk, a billionaire, to cut public spending.