The murder in a suburb of Buenos Aires of a 9-year-old girl, daughter of a member of the security team of the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, revived the national debate on the fight against violent crimes in Argentina.

They murdered Umma. These criminals have no forgiveness. We are going to look for them until we find them. We are with his parents, María Eugenia and Eduardo, in this terrible moment and deep pain. — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) January 22, 2024

Umma Aguilera died on Monday in Lomas de Zamora (20 km south of the capital) from a gunshot wound to the head. when his parents, both police officers, were trying to escape an attempted robbery in their car and were attacked from another vehicle, official sources said.

The girl's father, Eduardo Aguilera, is a federal police officer who is in the custody of National Minister Bullrich.

The Police reported this Tuesday the arrest of a 22-year-old young man and are looking for three other accomplices in the attempted robbery.

“These criminals have no forgiveness. We are going to look for them until we find them. We are with their parents in this terrible moment and deep pain,” said the head of Security. Bullrich went to the Churruca Visca Police Medical Hospital in Buenos Aires to accompany her bodyguard and her family.

For his part, the Argentine president, Javier Milei, also condemned the girl's murder. “Umma was cowardly murdered, we are going to make them pay for the life they took. The criminals believe that they continue living in the Argentina of impunity, but they are wrong,” he published on the X network.

Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security of Argentina.

In recent weeks, the populous Buenos Aires suburbs have been the scene of several criminal events that have occupied the front pages of newspapers in Argentina and the hours of television news programs.

Criminal events related to drug trafficking, human trafficking or contract killings often take place in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

In fact, the crime was linked to the violent death during the week of two other 16-year-old adolescents, in Laferrere (30 km to the west) and Chascomús. (100 km south).

“Stop coming to tell us that we have a strong hand. A strong hand means killing a 9-year-old girl,” said Minister Bullrich, and announced that The government will send to Congress a draft reform of the Penal Code to toughen penalties in case of recidivism.

Argentina has one of the lowest homicide rates in Latin America: 4.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official statistics from 2022.

In mid-2023, insecurity ranked second (38%) in the concerns of Argentines, after inflation (55%), according to a survey by the University of San Andrés.

The increase in murders due to robbery in recent years raised the problem of citizen security to the highest level. of the political agenda.

🚨A 22-year-old young man was arrested this Monday afternoon for his alleged participation in the crime of Umma Aguilera, the 9-year-old daughter of a police officer in the custody of the Minister of National Security, Patricia Bullrich, murdered by a shot during an assault pic.twitter.com/KdAswNxjGu — San Luis 24 News (@sanluis24ok) January 23, 2024

In August, the proselytizing campaign for the primary elections was suspended four days before the elections due to the murder of an 11-year-old girl, when two young men stole her backpack and beat her on the street in Lanús, another suburb of the populous Greater Buenos Aires. Aires (15 km south).

Political leaders, social organizations and jurists periodically debate the causes of the increase in common crimes, from the deteriorated socioeconomic situation of the country to the recidivism of the murderers, the lack of efficiency of the Police, judges and the penitentiary system.



One of the most discussed points is the eventual lowering of the age of criminal liability from the current 16 years to 14 years, that the new government will propose again.

Currently, between the ages of 16 and 18, accused young people are prosecuted with a Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Law.

AFP AND EFE