In the Irkutsk region, the murder of a 15-year-old girl, committed in 2007 in the village of Balagansk, has been solved, reports Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

Two men were detained. The crime took place in March 2007. The intruders hid the body in the area between the houses on Koltsevaya Street in Balagansk. At the moment, both men are detained. One of the defendants in the case was a lawyer of the Balagan branch of the Irkutsk Regional Bar Association.

The detainees were charged under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, they are currently in custody. The motives for the crime are established.

