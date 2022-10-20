The French are outraged by the murder of a 12-year-old girl, who was found last Friday with signs of torture and sexual violence. Preliminary investigations revealed that an undocumented woman would be behind the crime. Meanwhile, her case was used as the epicenter of a heated debate in the National Assembly, in which immigration policies in France were discussed, a fact that was seen as baseness by many of the legislators.

France has been shocked by the murder of a minor and the crudeness of her case. The identity of the minor corresponds to Lola Daviet, a 12-year-old girl whose body was found last Friday in a plastic box thrown in the courtyard of a building in northeast Paris.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to her and laid flowers outside the residence where the minor lived, while Olivier Véran, a spokesman for the French government, said that his country is “deeply shocked, in the face of horror and pain.”

The authorities have attributed the crime to a woman of Algerian origin, which immediately reignited the debate between French lawmakers and calls to toughen immigration policies in France by the extreme right.

Some government representatives criticized the politicization of the event, such as the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who denounced the “indecency” of some positions, such as those shown by far-right leaders such as Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour on Tuesday during a debate of the National Assembly.

“When will we defend our children from these ‘francocides’ who always commit the same ones, always to their detriment?” Zemmour wrote on his Twitter account when learning about the murder of the minor.

Dahbia B., Amine K., Friha B. et Rachid N., ce sont les noms des quatre suspects algériens dans l’affaire du meurtre de #Lola. How do we defend ourselves against the French who are toujours commis par les mêmes, toujours au détriment des mêmes? — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) October 17, 2022



During the session, the conservative deputy Eric Pauget criticized the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Morett, for his “laxity” in the face of immigration policies in France, after using the case of Lola’s murderer as a reference.

“Using a 12-year-old girl’s coffin like a trampoline is disgraceful,” Dupond-Moretti replied.

For her part, Marine Le Pen confronted the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, saying that “once again” a person without a residence permit is behind a crime, in addition to requesting “urgent measures” from the Government.

“Too many crimes and offenses are committed by clandestine immigrants who have not been wanted or have not been able to send to their countries,” said the leader of the French extreme right.

“A little decency and respect the family’s pain,” Borne replied.

In parallel, President Emmanuel Macron received the minor’s parents at the Elysee on Wednesday, expressing “all his solidarity and support,” according to public radio ‘FranceInfo’.

The far-right organization ‘Institut pour la Justice’ called a demonstration for Thursday in Paris, in order to demonstrate its discontent with the murder of Lola, and “hundreds of other innocents”, as well as to ask for a more accurate immigration policy to the government.

Figures from the country’s radical right such as Jordan Bardella and Zemmour have already confirmed their attendance at the demonstrations.

What is known so far about the Lola Daviet case

The alleged perpetrator of the crime is a woman of only 24 years, who was taken into police custody on charges of murder, rape, torture, barbaric acts and concealment of a corpse, according to a statement from the state prosecutor of Paris.

A 43-year-old man is also under arrest and is accused of helping to hide the girl’s body as authorities continue their murder investigation.

Lola’s parents reported their daughter missing on Friday afternoon, as she did not return home from school. A few hours after activating the search protocols, her body was found inside a box in the courtyard of the building where she lived.

The prosecutor in the case reported that Lola died of “cardiorespiratory failure with signs of suffocation and cervical compression.”

With EFE and AP