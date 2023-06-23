The Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM) and the MurciArt Music Festival, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, have organized a series of six concerts that, under the already established brand ‘Music in the Palace’, will begin on next Monday, June 26, and will end on Saturday, July 1, in the courtyard of the Palacio San Esteban in Murcia.

Within the framework of this cycle, nationally and internationally renowned soloists will participate who, in addition to offering performances every night, will give a series of master classes within the framework of the MurciArt Music Festival & Academy, which will take place simultaneously at the Víctor Regional Auditorium. Villegas.

The Symphony of the Region, in addition to supporting and producing this initiative, will offer two of the concerts scheduled during the week; specifically, those on June 27 and 30, in which he will have Darling Dyle as concertmaster-director, who is, together with the violist Rumen Cvetkov, artistic director of the MurciArt Festival, which this year reaches its seventh edition.

Among the invited artists names such as the pianist Ludmil Angelov stand out; violinists Liya Petrova, Jesús Reina, Anna Nilsen, David C. Balbi and Dyle himself; as well as Cvetkov and Lesster F. Mejías (viola player and academic advisor to the MurciArt Festival); cellists Gabriel Ureña and Alex C. Balbi; Andrea Rescaglio (double bass); Pedro Franco (clarinet); Nury Guarnaschelli (horn) and Alberto Velasco (bassoon).

All the concerts will take place at the Palacio San Esteban at 9:00 p.m., with the doors opening at 8:15 p.m., and access will be free until full capacity is reached. The complete program can be consulted at murciartfestival.com and at osrm.es.