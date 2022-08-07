Brilliant summer for Spanish basketball with a leading role in the Region. The Murcians Izan Almansa and Eddy Pinedo were proclaimed European Under-18 champions this Sunday after defeating Turkey, the host, in the final (61-68). It is the fifth medal for the lower teams in five tournaments played this summer. The power forward Almansa has hung two of those metals in less than a month. And in both as MVP of each tournament.

Spain, who had already beaten the Turks in the group stage and has completed an impeccable tournament, full of triumphs, also dominated the final from the start. The team left with a slight advantage of five points at the break, but increased the cushion in the third quarter and was only inferior in the last, when the advantage allowed it.

Almansa, who a few weeks ago was named MVP of a U-17 World Cup in which he won the silver medal, was also a key player in this European Championship, which even players born in 2004 could play, one year older than the. In the final he scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and finished with a PIR of 19. The power forward and Eddy Pinedo are two of the youngest members of a golden generation of Murcian sport that promises to give many triumphs and joy in the future.