Salzillo Tea and Coffee, a Spanish company specialized in coffee and tea based in the city of Murcia, marks its new path with the laying of the first stone of the future Salzillo Tea and Coffee Interpretation Center. The project, prompted by the exponential growth of the brand, will be carried out by Clavel Arquitectos and promises to enrich the experience of coffee and tea lovers.

That is why these facilities will have a new training classroom, an innovative coffee, tea, coffee maker, kitchenware and barista items store for professionals and individuals, an artisanal roaster with several fire flame machines, a modern production line , packaging and storage and an innovative logistics center.

The company, which has been part of Reina Group since 2018, roasts and markets a wide variety of 100% Arabica coffees from corners around the world, including Colombia, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, Hawaii, Kenya, Guatemala, Ethiopia, among others. . In addition, Salzillo Tea and Coffee also imports teas and flower and fruit infusions from China, India, Ceylon, Japan, Indonesia and Africa, currently offering more than four hundred different references.

The Salzillo Tea and Coffee Interpretation Center facilities will offer an interactive experience that will reveal the history and craftsmanship behind its high-quality products. Visitors will be able to explore the origins of coffees and teas, learn about the roasting process and taste some of the most exquisite varieties. Work on this project is expected to be completed by 2025 and welcome visitors from all over the world who share the passion for coffee and tea.