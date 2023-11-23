Thursday, November 23, 2023, 12:04



This Monday the 2023 edition of Operación Triunfo started and, along with the contestants, the main protagonist was its presenter. Chenoa shone with her own light, demonstrating that in addition to being a singer or a judge on television shows, she can also stand out as a presenter.

For such a special occasion, Chenoa came out with a suit custom made for the occasion by the Murcian brand Laura Bernal. The suit, found in fuchsia in the Executive FW23/24 collection, was customized for the OT2023 season premiere. For such an occasion it was done in black and white and a very special detail was added.

The suit, made of high-quality double-layer Italian fabric, offers great comfort of movement. An essential detail for a dynamic and spontaneous artist like Chenoa. The pattern of the ‘blazer’ has a clear inspiration in the 19th century Amazon jackets with double rear opening. The buttons, laid out in black, provide a detail of sophistication. The rest of the black details are made of matte velvety technical fabric, in order to enhance the contrast and clean shapes of the design.

The piece, custom made for Chenoa, also includes a personal detail. An 89 created with Svarovski crystals shines on one of the lapels. As a finishing touch, Chenoa carries her casting number in the first edition of OT in 2001 close to her heart.