There will be no more chapinas, roast potatoes with garlic or quail eggs with chorizo. The owners of the Tasca El Palomo, one of the most traditional and popular bars in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood in the recent history of Murcia, announced this Tuesday on social networks that they are closing their doors and saying “goodbye” to the legendary business that Julio Fernández Alias ​​’El Palomo’ opened at the end of the 70s on Cánovas del Castillo street, and now run by his son José Luis with the help of his family.

“We have not been able to resist the third wave of the pandemic,” the owners of the premises assure LA TRUTH. Although they are confident that they will be able to rent it again, they believe that “it will no longer be the family business it was”. And they assure that they make the decision due to “so many closures, restrictions and so little aid”

The tavern, which offered an endless selection of the best Murcian cuisine, thus puts an end to “so many years of happy moments that we have shared”, although the managers make it clear that “many customers are already friends and they know it.” With a publication on the networks, José Luis, Carmen, Gloria and company say goodbye “with tears in their eyes” and thank “all of your support during all these years.”