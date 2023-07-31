Sunday, July 30, 2023, 20:34



| Updated 9:58 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Silvia Lloris is once again history in Spanish women’s football. The Murcian captained the Spanish under-19 team this Sunday to revalidate the European title, in the agonizing final against Germany decided in the penalty shootout (3-2). This is the third gold medal that she has obtained from El Palmar, after last summer at the U-19 European Championship and the U-20 World Cup.

The captain of the Spanish team gave a true lesson in leadership, in the ninety minutes of regulation, in the half hour of extra time and also in the penalty shootout. The Murcian never lost order, judgment or strength, always firm in aerial battles, in the distribution of the game and the width on the sides. The one from El Palmar perfectly executed her throw from eleven meters, one of the three that gave Spain the European title.

The final was played this Sunday in Belgium. Spain was able to avoid the extension of the match in regulation time (0-0), when Lucía Corrales missed a one-on-one in added time with a shot to the post. She did not have her day, because later she did not succeed in the penalty shootout either. There, the real hero once again was the goalkeeper, Txell Font, guessing two shots for the Germans.