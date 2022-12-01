The countdown begins to meet the next winners of the Goya Awards 2023. The Spanish film awards gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Center, as announced by the Film Academy. This gala will be presented by two renowned actors, Antonio de la Torre and Clara Lago. Surely during their presentation they recreate some of the funniest moments from the movie ‘Cousins’, in which they both acted as father and daughter.

It is already known that Carlos Saura will be awarded the Goya de Honor 2023. The filmmaker, writer, photographer, cartoonist, stage director and lover of musicals is a true adventurer who enjoys taking risks and leads by example when he says that artists they always have to move forward. Saura will receive this honorary award in recognition of his entire career on February 11 at the Goya gala.

Now the names of the nominees for the 37th edition of the Goya Awards are also known. The actresses Blanca Portillo and Nora Navas have been in charge of revealing all the names of the films and creators nominated in this edition. For the first time, all categories have five nominees. They represent the Region of Murcia in the Goya nominations in this edition Eva Libertad and Nuria Muñoz Ortín.

Finally, the Jumillano composer Roque Baños and the director Carlos Saiz will not be among the candidates for the Goya in this edition. The composer was among those shortlisted for best original music for the Álex de la Iglesia film ‘El cuarto pasajero’. Director Carlos Saiz was also among those shortlisted for his animated short ‘Muerte bat’.

A Murcian short nominated for the Goya Awards



A Murcian short film has achieved great recognition and is among the nominees for the 2023 Goya Awards. It is ‘Sorda’ by Eva Libertad (Molina de Segura) and Nuria Muñoz Ortín (Murcia). ‘Sorda’ is in the fiction short film category. It tells the story of Ángela (Miriam Garlo) and Darío (Pepe Galera). This couple has four dogs, six chickens, and too many communication problems. She is deaf and he is hearing and they are going to have a child. This work has the support of Nexus and the Molina de Segura City Council.

Among the favorite feature films of this 37th edition of the Goya Awards, the following stand out: ‘Alcarràs’, by Carla Simón; ‘Five little wolves’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa; ‘The maternal’, by Pilar Palomero; ‘As bestas’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, ‘The crooked lines of God’, by Oriol Paulo; ‘Cerdita’ by Carlota Pereda; or ‘Model 77’, by Alberto Rodríguez. ‘As bestas’ is the great nominee with 17 nominations; It is followed by ‘Modelo 77’ with 16 nominations; ‘Alcarrás’ and ‘Cinco lobitos tie at 11; ‘Pig’ adds 6; and ‘In the margins’, which has 5 nominations.