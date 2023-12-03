“Get out of here, this is the last time I say it,” said Buddhists with their fingers raised at face level. The good vibes of the Mahasandhi yoga center have vanished since the police broke down the door two weeks ago and all the calm that came from Benares evaporated like patchouli. Until a few days ago, a lama born in Murcia, who today is detained accused of five crimes, including illicit association or drug trafficking, walked around this 100,000 square meter estate in a tunic and without underpants. The gurus who have remained in front of the center do not like to see journalists next to their door.

His name is José Manuel Cánovas and he is 50 years old. For 15 years, Cánovas built a meditation center that attracted people from all over the world, mainly from Spain, who came to meditate, sing in groups or participate in collective ceremonies in honor of Shiva or Ganesh. Nestled in the spectacular Abanilla desert, an apocalyptic place of hills and mountain folds between Murcia and Elche, Mahasandhi began as a farm from which he began a new life after 14 years living on the banks of the Ganges. Cánovas had left when he was barely 20 years old and was returning home near the town and his parents, “two good country people,” as described by a neighbor who knows the family well. That property allowed him to stop renting premises in gyms in Murcia and it soon became a yoga center where classes were given, ceremonies were held and massive meetings were held on weekends where more than 200 people came. People – a pediatrician from Cuenca, an opera singer from Bilbao or a teacher from Argentina – little by little began to stay over.

Mahasandhi Foundation facilities, on November 29. ALFONSO DURAN

Typical cave houses of the area were set up, neighboring farms were purchased and a meditation place decorated with images of Tibet, Buddha, Jesus Christ or the Murcian lama was built. Two enormous white igloo-shaped domes were built in the enclosure for meditation and one of the crown jewels of the center was planted, a cutting of the Bodhi tree, the fig tree under which Siddharta Gautama sat to meditate and achieved enlightenment. . “Inside there were about 20 people doing community work and they built each meditation place and each sculpture with their work,” explains a former member of the community who has been away from the center for three years. For years it appeared on television and radio in Murcia and even the city council promoted “spiritual tourism” in the area, taking advantage of the proximity of Caravaca or the district of Mahoya, where two splinters of the cross supposedly appeared. “The master had five maids or Dakinis who attended to him and who in turn had others of lower rank who were in charge of cleaning, cooking or shopping in Akanishta, the private house where he lived,” explains Javier Nieves, a 71-year-old from Bilbao who for ten years served as the Murcian lama’s right-hand man.

Nieves, renamed in Sanskrit as Valmiki, was in charge between 2010 and 2020 of maintaining the master’s cars, as he calls him, and organizing the ceremonies. “I collected donations from the ceremonies that were held in the Gompa, the main temple. I don’t know how much money there was because he put it in a plastic bag and gave it to the person in charge of the Mahasandhi store, but there were 180 people in the Gompa during some days of meditation,” he explains. The former member of the sect confirms that more than 400 people came to the Abanilla Municipal Auditorium to attend Ayurveda classes, traditional Indian medicine, who paid 5 euros per head, adding up to about 2,000 euros each Saturday. Since he dressed in orange robes and bare chested, the Murcian lama called himself “master”, but as time went by he changed his name. No Sanskrit or divine references, but something more prosaic: “Total Transcendence.”

The guru used to say that Murcia is one of the most powerful energy points in the world, something he also likes to say to the residents of Abanilla who talk about the powerful mystical triangle formed by Santa Cruz de Abanilla, Caravaca and Ulea. For the police, however, the triangle was different. The one made up of Abanilla, Lorquí and Abarán, the three small municipalities in the center of Murcia where Cánovas hid marijuana, money or mercury.

Cave house at the Mahasandhi Foundation facilities, on November 29. ALFONSO DURAN

On the morning of November 17, more than fifty police officers sent from Madrid, 20 vans, dogs, metal detectors and two excavators, showed up at the scene in a spectacular operation and carried out three simultaneous searches. One in the enormous Abanilla estate where the leader resided and 20 other people lived, another in the Lorquí warehouse, where the creams and cosmetics were made and then sold, and another in a grave in Abarán. In the three searches, 90,000 euros were found, 180 kilos of mercury and cinnabar, 17 kilos of marijuana, a gun, several machetes, test tubes, stills for alchemy, manuals for the handling of dangerous substances and religious and esoteric material.

At the moment, former members of the community have not mentioned sexual abuse, use of minors, violence or poisoning, but they have mentioned emotional domination and abuse. “He took advantage of people to force them to make donations,” Nieves recalls. “A high school music teacher gave her a Mercedes van, a Valencian gave her some fantastic land on her land, another donated his cave house that she later sold to another disciple,” she details. However, during the police search what caught the officers’ attention the most was the mercury. “This is the first time I have seen the use of mercury in sects,” says Luis Santamaría, a member of the Ibero-American network that studies the advance of sects and author of several books on the subject. “Generally, peyote, ayahuasca or substances derived from toads are used, but I had never seen mercury before,” explains Santamaría.

According to Daniel Torregrosa, chemical popularizer and author of the book From myth to laboratory, Since ancient times, mercury has been related to “immortality”, but its consumption or inhalation destroys the digestive system in a short time and affects the central neurological system. “English hatters used it to work with leather and ended up going crazy. From there arises the figure of the crazy hat of Alice in Wonderland”explains Torregrosa. The toxic capacity of mercury is highly harmful to the environment, hence one of the five crimes charged is ecological crime. According to Torregrosa, it is impossible to have 180 kilos of mercury due to its cost, the complication of storage and the danger of evaporation, so he deduces that almost all of the mineral seized was cinnabar, a rock that through a chemical process allows mercury to be extracted. “With that mercury we formed golf balls that we touched during the ceremonies and passed to the person next to us to absorb the energy,” acknowledges Nieves, the former member of the sect. Another of the confidants revealed that mercury was sold in grams for pendants that were sold in the center. “Total Transcendence considered it a tool to advance spiritually.”

Aerial view of the Mahasandhi Foundation facilities, in Murcia.

The day the police arrested Cánovas, he was “calm and very calm,” says an agent who remembers him walking in the orange tunic with a blackboard under his arm. The Murcian lama had taken a vow of silence and his first statements were made by writing on the blackboard. The mystical commitment lasted as long as it took him to get to the cell, the agent confirms. As the days go by, the local gossip has renamed the guru who was going to place the impoverished region on the world map of meditation with the construction of the largest Buddha in Europe, a sculpture already approved by the city council, 30 meters high. height. Since two weeks ago “Total Transcendence” is now “Partial Transcendence”.

Despite the spectacular police and media deployment, legally experts agree that it is not easy to prove crimes. “In Spain there are hundreds of groups like the Mahasandhi Foundation and about 400,000 people hooked on some type of sect in Spain,” says Santamaría. For 30 years, France has had a permanent observatory, but the Spanish penal code does not even include the term “sect.” There is freedom to live within any possible model, unless a crime is committed. In this case, according to the police, five were committed: drug trafficking (for the 17 kilos of marijuana found), a crime against public health in the form of manufacturing, supply and marketing of products and medicines, and professional intrusion (for the creams and homeopathic products that did not have health registration) illicit association and crime against the environment.

In one of the countries that consumes the highest number of anxiolytics in the world and with suicides skyrocketing, sects and mercury are in danger of becoming the new evasion, experts agree. “They attract vulnerable people who are going through a moment of weakness or low spirits,” explains Santamaría. Experts often exemplify with a frog and boiling water their ability to subdue someone until their personality is nullified: “If you put a frog in boiling water it will jump immediately, but if you put it in water and gradually increase the heat, it will die without realizing it.” .