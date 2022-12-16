The poet Luis Escavy (Murcia, 1994) is the winner of the prestigious 2022 Adonáis Award for his collection of poems ‘Victoria menor’, of which the jury has highlighted “his sense of rhythm, his respect for teachers and his rejection of any formal and all unnecessary flourishes, developed into a love songbook with transcendent timbres».

‘Victoria minor’ contains poems like ‘The rain’: «The best thing I can give you now / is not one of my nights, nor my body / nor is it even me, nor is it loving you. / The best thing I can give you now / is a calm silence, a very long walk / while we talk about your life and mine / and we run home, to escape from this time, / to flee from this fear that we are tired of. / Love is said slowly / with small words like rain».

The National Library of Spain hosted this Friday the act of proclamation and delivery of the Adonáis Poetry Prize in its 76th call. The event counted the words of thanks and welcome from the director of the BNE, Ana Santos Aramburo, who highlighted the quality and strength of a new generation of poets, emerging voices that show that poetry is a living genre in constant evolution.

The members of the jury were Carmelo Guillén Acosta, Julio Martínez Mesanza, Eloy Sánchez Rosillo from Murcia –who already won this same award in 1997–, Enrique García-Máiquez, Aurora Luque and Amalia Bautista, and the poet Ana Merino was the guest of honor



“I want to hug everyone,” the author wrote on his social networks upon learning of the verdict. The Murcian poet and professor had already been close to winning the award with his previous work ‘Another night in the world’, the author’s first collection of poems, with which he was a finalist for the Dionisia García Poetry Prize and the 2021 Adonáis Prize itself.

Luis Escavy graduated in Classical Philology from the University of Murcia, and teaches Latin and Greek at a high school. He has collaborated with his poems for literary magazines, such as the digital DAFY, Maremágnum, Estación Poesía or Anafora.

Two second prizes



The first runner-up award was for Lola Tórtola for ‘Los dioses destruidos’, «for her fresh, yet mature voice, with which she confronts recent memories and the awareness of a European cultural crisis, experienced in her formative journeys» . The second runner-up for Adonáis 2022 went to Irene Domínguez for ‘Pureza’, “for its powerful evocation of childhood and for the force with which it describes everyday life, love relationships and the generational crisis that affects so many young people today.” Also finalists were Álvaro Carbonell for ‘Intimate distance’ and Manuel Sueiro for ‘I watch people look at pictures’.