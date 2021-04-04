At the Losail circuit (Qatar), this Sunday afternoon, a star was born in the world of motorcycling. He is 16 years old, he is from Puerto de Mazarrón and his name is Pedro Acosta. He had already been warning since last season, when he won the Red Bull Rookies Cup. Last Sunday, on his debut in the Moto3 World Championship, he signed a magnificent second place also in Losail.

But today he did a real martian, something that no one had ever achieved in the entire history of the Moto3 World Championship. He started from the pit lane, along with six other drivers, with a 13-second penalty for an infraction committed in free practice on Friday. AND went back to win the race.

Acosta becomes leader of the World Cup and he becomes, at the first turn, the great favorite to win the title. His KTM is not the fastest on the grid, but an exhibition like the one he did today in Losail is only available to the chosen ones. He is the future of world motorcycling. Big party in Puerto de Mazarrón.