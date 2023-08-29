The Murcian pastry chef Andrés Mármol presented his latest creation on Tuesday, a 1.70-meter-tall chocolate crucified Christ. This will be the masterpiece with which the chef from the district of El Palmar will participate in the Gastronomic Congress of the Colombian city of Popayán. This event will celebrate its twenty-first edition between September 7 and 10 and will present cocoa as this year’s star ingredient.

The creation of the Murcian chef is entitled ‘Sentimiento de Murcia con chocolate de Popayán’ and will be the result of 36 hours of work. The work of Andrés Mármol fuses Murcia, culture and chocolate thanks to the meticulous manipulation of cocoa carried out by this renowned pastry chef.

The Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumption of the Murcia City Council, Jesús Pacheco, and representatives of the Cabildo Superior de Cofradías accompanied Mármol in the presentation.

His work, made entirely with chocolate as the only ingredient, rests on a Mayan pyramid and also consists of 4 flowers with the colors of the Spanish flag. Andrés Mármol will participate in the Popayán congress on September 10 and will offer a review of other of his great creations. For example, he will offer a tasting of his famous ‘Murciatone’.

The City Council and the Superior Council of Brotherhoods collaborate with this action, which has its starting point in the union and closeness between Holy Week in Murcia and Popayán. In fact, this relationship began with the celebration in Murcia, in 2011, of the first edition of the International Congress of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods. As a result of this event, the Cabildo began to collaborate with Holy Week in Popayán, which is recognized as Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

Subsequent visits by delegations from Popayán in Murcia to learn about our Holy Week helped to strengthen the ties between both festivities. In the same way, up to four representatives of the Cabildo of Murcian Brotherhoods were criers of Holy Week in Popayán. The last of them was the president of the Brotherhood of the Holy Sepulchre, Antonio Ayuso. From this link, the participation of the Murcian pastry chef Andrés Mármol in the Gastronomic Congress of Popayán arose.

Councilor Jesús Pacheco pointed out that “it is a source of pride to see how the good work of Murcian artisans such as Andrés Mármol transcends the borders of our municipality. This is a sign of the enormous talent that the entrepreneurs of this land have. From the City Council, we will always bet on them and we will design policies aimed at supporting and supporting them.