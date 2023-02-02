Francisco Guerao and Manoli Egea, in the center, pose with residents of the neighborhood. / GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM

In an emotional ceremony, held yesterday at the Santa Eulalia Senior Center, the couple formed by Manoli Egea and Francisco Guerao received the Candelaria and Tío Blas 2023 awards, to recognize their work in favor of the revitalization of the neighborhood, which is celebrating these days their patron saint festivities. Among other demands to the City Council, both, from the Neighborhood Association, have claimed a cultural center.

Today, Santa Eulalia will live the big day of its festivities, on the occasion of the San Blas festivity: the traditional imposition of candles inside the church and presentation of the children before the image of Candelaria (at 12:30 p.m.); and the procession through the streets of the neighborhood with the images of San Blas, San José and Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 19.30 a sung mass will be celebrated in the parish.