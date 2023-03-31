As of this Friday, Murcia has a new dissuasive parking lot, which is located on Almirante Loaysa avenue, it is also the first intermodal in the municipality, since it has a bicycle rental service bench and an electric motorcycle rental service and soon too You will have rental scooters. It also has nearby bus stops.

Mayor José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, visited the car park that is open to the public this Friday morning, offering a total of 194 spaces.

Serrano announced that “this car park is in addition to another five that will be set up on Catedrático José Meseguer de Espinardo street, Telegrafista Mathé street in La Paz, Región Murciana avenue, Ronda Sur-San Benito and El Palmar avenue and that add up, in total , 1,800 park-and-ride parking spaces».

The mayor indicated that “in this way, guarded parking areas will be offered with connection by public transport to the town center and other areas of the municipality.”

They will also have chargers and places for electric vehicles, for people with reduced mobility and parking for bicycles.

The global investment is around 2.8 million euros and, according to forecasts, the next Governing Board will approve entrusting Urbamusa with the execution of the car parks on Avenida de El Palmar, next to Alias, and on Calle Telegrafista Mathé , in peace.

On the plot where the Espinardo plant will be located, the necessary tastings will begin next week to request the necessary permission from the regional government to carry out the works.

As for the Avenida Región Murciana, Serrano reached an agreement with Sareb for its transfer in order to create the first naturalized park-and-ride in the municipality, since 288 trees will be planted.

Parking in the avenue of El Palmar

Located next to the El Alias ​​restaurant, it will have a surface area of ​​4,736 m² and some 203 seats. The distance to public transport stops will be 100 meters (L6, L26 and L28). This plot has communication with public transport at the height of the plot on the Santa Catalina highway, line 6, and on the El Palmar highway, just 100 meters away, lines 6, 26 and 28, with a lane for exclusive use of the bus in the El Palmar highway and a bicycle lane on the Santa Catalina highway, which benefits intermodality.

This car park supplies many districts to the west of the city (Aljucer, El Palmar, San Ginés and La Alberca) and the city center can be accessed with different bus lines with a reduced frequency.

Mathé telegraph street in La Paz

It will have a surface area of ​​1,344 m² and some 51 parking spaces. At 50 meters you can access public transport (L-31, L32, C2 and C4). This plot has communication with public transport both on Avda. Juana Jugan, lines 31 and 32, and on Avda. Primero de Mayo, C1 and C3, with a lane for exclusive bus and bike use being planned on both avenues.

It is ideal for parking the car and being able to walk to the historic center of the city as well as an important support for the different audiences that are around it.

Communications with any point of the city through 1º de Mayo-Ronda Sur or through Avda. Miguel Indurain facilitate both access and exit from it.

San Benito, between Ronda Sur and Travesía Pío XII

It has a surface area of ​​14,176 m² and some 558 parking spaces. This plot has public transport communication on Avda. del Progreso, 150 meters away, via line 50. This car park is ideal for parking the car and being able to walk to the historic center of the city as well as an important support for the different audiences around them.

Communications with any point of the City through 1º de Mayo-Ronda Sur or through Avda. Miguel Indurain facilitate both access and exit from it.

It will have a surface area of ​​14,550 m² and an estimated 573 parking spaces. This car park has a connection with different bus lines a few meters away. In addition, it has a bike lane designed by the Avda. Región Murciana which is the one that will give access to this car park.

This car park is considered totally strategic as a solution both for the Vistabella and El Infante neighborhoods and for the eastern districts (Beniaján, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, San José de la Montaña, Puente Tocinos, Llano de Brujas, El Raal…) .

It has privileged communications both with the city center and with the highway and districts. Avda. 1º de Mayo, Miguel Induráin, Ronda Sur are roads that allow both access to the car park and exit from it.

It will have 5,006 m² and around 215 parking spaces. This plot has communication with public transport both on Calle Calvario and on Calle Mayor, with a lane for exclusive bus use being planned on Calle Mayor. This car park is perfectly valid for users of Espinardo as it is 150 meters from Calle Mayor and for users who want to go to Murcia from the north or Molina de Segura and its urbanizations (Altorreal, Los Conejos, El Chorrico, La Alcayna …).

It has accesses both from the north and from the south. On the north side through Calvario or Higueras streets, through Mayor street, or from the North Coast through Severo Ochoa, San Juan street, San Martín street and Olivar street. On the south side through Dr. De la Peña street or through Avda. Joven Futura.