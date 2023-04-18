The Murcian actress Marta Nieto (1982) won the Max for best actress on Monday for her role in the play ‘La infamia’, by Lydia Cacho. The XXVI edition of these Performing Arts Awards, created in 1998 by the General Society of Authors and Publishers, thus recognize the work of the Murcian, as well as her partner Marina Salas, also awarded ‘ex aequo’.

Both were finalists along with Ane Pikaza, for ‘Yerma’, and Pepa Pedroche, for ‘Los santos inocentes’, by Miguel Delibes. Of the five productions that competed for Best Theater Show in this edition, only two have passed through the stages of the Region of Murcia. It is about ‘La infamia’, co-starring the award-winning Marta Nieto, which could be enjoyed at the San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival, in August 2022, and later, in November, at the Romea de Murcia; and ‘The will to believe’, which last March was at the Teatro Circo de Murcia. The latter, directed by the Argentine playwright and stage director Pablo Messiez, triumphed in this category.

Iñaki Rikarte won the Best Stage Direction award for ‘Super normales’, from the National Drama Center; the best actor for the jury was Pere Arquillué, for ‘L’Adversari’; the award for Best Street Show went to ‘Love Love Love’, by Animasur; María Goiricelaya received the Max for Best Adaptation or Version of a Theatrical Work for ‘Yerma’; and the award for Best Production Work went to Tanttaka Teatroa, which also received an award for the musical composition by Pascal Gaigne.

Marta Nieto, sole representative of the Region



The only presence from the Region of Murcia finalist in the Max has been the winner of the Best Actress award, Marta Nieto. This year, the set designer from Yecla, Paco Azorín, or the illuminator from Jumilla, Pedro Yagüe, were not among those selected to compete for these awards.

Nieto dedicated the award to his partner Marina Salas, and recalled that it is the first time in the history of the Max that an ‘ex aequo’ award has been granted for best performance, “that is why it is twice as beautiful”. “I admire your generosity, your talent, it is a great gift to work with you by your side,” the woman from Murcia told him. The interpreter evoked the times when she wanted to study dramatic art, “and the Maxes were the representation of that actress that I wanted to be like, but I never thought it would happen with a production and a team like this, and honoring the history of [la periodista mexicana secuestrada por una investigación] Lydia Cacho, and her courage and bravery». «Lydia Cacho, your inspiration will take me forever». The Murcian thanked the entire team, “for me it is very important.”

Among the awards are the Max of Honor to the Tricicle company, the Amateur or social Max to the Payasospital association, and the Max Applause from the Public for the family show ‘El petit princep’ at La Perla 29, composed by the composer Manu Guix and the theater director Àngel Llácer. These mentions are added to the recognition with the Maximino de Honor to the Cadiz puppet company La Tía Norica, with more than 200 years of history.

The Max Awards have been characterized by a marked presence of shows produced in Catalonia, often represented in Catalan and that go through very few theaters in the rest of Spain.