The gala of the Michelin guide 2022 for Spain and Portugal held this Tuesday in Valencia left us in the Region almost as we were. Although Cabaña Buenavista, with two stars and Magoga and Odiseo, with an award, keep their decorations intact, the red guide awarded the first of the decorations to the Murcian María José Martínez, from the Lienzo de Valencia restaurant.

As every year, the inspectors’ visits to different restaurants in the Region throughout 2021 fueled hopes of continuing to expand the number of stars that make up the Murcian constellation, where Pablo González -Cabaña Buenavista-, twice, María Gómez -Magogue- and, since last year, the Alicante-born Nazario Cano -Odiseo-, are the only ones that shine with their own light. But it could not be. The red book inspectors have not considered worthy of obtaining the highest award to any of the serious aspirants of our borders, although they have done so with the cook from Alhama, Martínez, who runs her restaurant with her husband, head of the room and also from Murcia, Juanjo Soria, leaving the end of this second year as gastronomic capital with a slight bittersweet flavor.

The chef from Lienzo participated in the last edition of Murcia Gastronómica, where she presented a delicate cuisine very close to the creative environment.

The highest award in international gastronomy began by taking the stage to all the chefs who last year saw how they achieved their award from television, since the gala was held online. In this way, Odysseus’ head chef, Cano, was finally able to go up to take the official photo with all the 2020 winners.