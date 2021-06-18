The regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, will have executive responsibilities in the new direction headed by Minister Ione Belarra. Serna will be Secretary of Education and Science, the two areas in which he has focused the most during his years as a deputy in Congress.

Thus the sources of the purple formation advanced to THE TRUTH. Belarra meets this Friday with the State Citizen Council that came out of the last assembly to appoint the positions of the new Executive.

Javier Sánchez Serna, regional coordinator of Podemos in the Region, is also the third secretary of the Board of the Congress of Deputies. He was one of the leaders most loyal to Pablo Iglesias and continues in the official line with his replacement, Ione Belarra. María Marín is also included in the State Citizen Council, spokesman for the purple formation in the Regional Assembly. This, however, will not have executive functions.

Serna has been a member of Podemos since its inception and has always been very well connected in Madrid. He was already part of the first direction of Pablo Iglesias. In the Region, he assumed leadership after the departure of Óscar Urralburu in September 2019. He was the spokesperson for the manager that was established after the resignation of the then Secretary General. There he surrounded himself with the collaborators who now hold the reins of the purple formation in the Region, such as María Marín herself, Ángel Hernández or Fernando Miñana. Since his arrival, the United We Can space has been consolidated in the Region., thanks to the good relationship it has always maintained with Izquierda Unida, unlike Urralburu.