Two nurses prepare the antigen tests at the health center facilities in the Carmen neighborhood, in Murcia, yesterday. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM

Almost 1% of the workforce of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) was at the end of last week on sick leave due to Covid, according to the data provided yesterday by the Ministry. Specifically, 226 workers were in this situation, of which 47 are doctors and 74 are nurses. The figure represents an increase of 70% compared to the first