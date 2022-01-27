The trio Varry Brava performs “Raffaella” during their participation this Wednesday in the first semifinal of the Benidorm Fest. / EFE

The Murcian band Varry Brava and their song ‘Rafaella’ will participate this Saturday, the 29th, in the grand final of the Benidorm Fest, the contest with which this year the representative of Spain will be chosen at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Turin (Italy) the month of May. The indie group, made up of Óscar Ferrer, Aarön Sáez and Vicente Illescas, from Orihuela, but originally from Murcia, passed the first semifinal of the RTVE contest this Wednesday by finishing the voting in fourth place, with a total of 74 points, and will choose to succeed Ricoteño Blas Cantó as the Spanish representative in Eurovision.

The gala, presented by Inés Hernand, Alaska and Máximo Huerta, was the first litmus test. They were the first to act in the town of Alicante and had as rivals Tanxugueiras, Azúcar Moreno, Chanel, Unique and Blanca Paloma, only five after the unexpected and almost last minute withdrawal of Luna Ki, who decided to withdraw as a contestant after confirmed that European regulations in the Eurovision Song Contest do not allow the use of ‘autotune’ –voice modification technology–.

The three members of Varry Brava came out on stage at the Palacio de Deportes l’Illa de Benidorm dressed in red, in clear tribute to the Italian singer Rafaella Carrà, who died last July at the age of 78 as a result of lung cancer. , in which they were inspired when composing the theme. Its disco scene and the song, with a very festival-like sound, pleased the jury and the public, who propelled the band to the grand final with their votes.

Joining them this Saturday in the final will be Chanel, Tanxugueiras and Blanca Paloma, who occupied the top three positions. Now we have to wait for the four who will qualify in the second semifinal to be held this Thursday, starting at 10:40 p.m. in La 1. Rigoberta Bandini (with the song ‘Ay mama’), Rayden (‘Calle de la llorería), Marta Sango (‘Sigues en mi mente’), Xeinn (‘Eco’), Javiera Mena (‘Culpa’) and Sara Deop (‘Make you say’) are the other candidates to qualify for the final. Gonzalo Hermida will not finally act, after testing positive for Covid hours before the first rehearsals. Viewers will be able to watch his music video by not getting disqualified.

If they were to win at the Benidorm Fest, Varry Brava would join Blas Cantó and Ruth Lorenzo as representatives of the Region in the European song contest.