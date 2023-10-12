The Murcian director Gala Hernández López is a candidate for a 2024 César award from the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques in the Documentary Short Film category. The members of the Documentary Short Film Committee announced the twelve selected films that will compete for the 2024 César Award, among which is ‘The Mechanics of Fluids’ (2022), a 38-minute documentary, written and directed by Hernández, with editing by Alberto Dexeus and Gala Hernández; music by Elisa Pereira Martins, sound by Charli Masson and Mélia Roger; and animation by Claudia Martín. This Franco-Spanish co-production was produced by Ninon Chapuis, Thibault de Gantes and Lucas Le Postec. ‘Fluid Mechanics’ takes us back to 2018, an incel called Anathematic Anarchist posted a suicide letter on Reddit titled ‘America is responsible for my death.’ ‘Fluid Mechanics’ is an attempt to find answers to his words. A virtual drift through the Internet in search of her traces, as the filmmaker explains.

Awarded at the Seminci



Gala Hernández is an artist and researcher between Paris and Berlin, a doctoral student in media theory and aesthetics at the Paris 8 University, where she is writing a thesis on screen capture in cinema and post-internet art. The daughter of Patricio Hernández, Cultural Coordinator of the Cartagena City Council, and Lola López Mondéjar, clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst and writer, has already been awarded at Seminci and other festivals for ‘The Mechanics of Fluids’. She teaches at the Gustave Eiffel University and is a visiting researcher at the Konrad Wolf Filmuniversität thanks to a DAAD grant. Her work articulates interdisciplinary research with the production of cinematographic essays on the processes of individuation and the new modes of subjectification produced specifically by computational digital capitalism.

The Murcian filmmaker «studies, from a feminist, poetic and critical prism, the discourses and imaginaries that circulate in eminently male online communities; Her work proposes a reflection on the politics of the representation of contemporary masculinity on the Internet in its articulation with algorithms and digital flows of data, signs and capital,” according to the AlCine web portal.

Both those selected in this category and the candidates for Best Animated Short Film and Best Fiction Short Film are available to members of the French Academy on the César 2024 viewing platform, which allows voters to watch or review the selected films of the year and help them in their choice. The first round of voting will open on Tuesday, January 2, and finally the three films nominated for the César 2024 will be designated in each of these categories: Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Film and the 4 films nominated for the César for Best Fiction Short Film. If Gala Hernández is finally nominated, it will be known in the nominations announcement for the César 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

All of its category



‘Fluid Mechanics’ has as rivals in its category ‘L’acteur’, by Hugo David and Raphaël Quenard; ‘Le passage du col’, by Marie Bottois; ‘L’Effet de mes rides’, by Claude Delafosse; ‘Saintonge giratoire’, by Quentin Papapietro; ‘Langue des oiseaux’, by Érik Bullot; ‘Sauvage’, by Léonore Mercier; ‘La lutte est une fin’, by Arthur Thomas-Pavlowsky; ‘Thun-le-paradis ou la balade d’éloïse’, by Éléonor Gilbert; ‘Tutto apposto gioia mia’, by Chloé Lecci López; ‘Pacific Club’, by Valentin Noujaïm, and ‘Un pincement au coeur’, by Guillaume Brac.