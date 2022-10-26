Murcia City Council will expand starting next Tuesday, November 2, the bus service in four district lines, including, among other novelties, the destinations of Cañadas de San Pedro and the Camino de Puebla de Soto. The intention is to “improve the frequency, schedules and routes and respond to the demands of citizens,” said the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso.

The changes affect lines 30 (between Los Ramos and Murcia); 31 (El Raal, Farmhouses, Murcia); 91 (Sangonera la Seca, Javalí Nuevo, Puebla de Soto, La Raya, Murcia) and 44 (La Ñora, El Puntal, Espinardo, Murcia). Regarding line 30, there will be one more bus with two drivers on weekdays, the frequency will be every 30 minutes, and shipments to Zeneta will be increased, and there will be new services to Cañadas de San Pedro.

On line 31, one bus is also added every day and punctuality is expected to improve. Sundays and holidays will go from 29 to 35 expeditions and the tour will win in 20 minutes. Line 91 will have one more bus, with two drivers, which will allow trips to be increased to 36 (from the current 30) and the trip will be reduced by 20 minutes. They will all arrive at El Puntarrón.

Line 44, with one more bus, will stop in all the districts of the Alcantarilla highway, arriving in Puebla de Soto, and its frequency on weekdays will be 15 minutes (90 minutes at present). Lastly, the councilor stated that the department is working to improve the frequencies of line 26A to the Health Sciences Campus, “according to the proposals of the UMU and its students.”

Mobility plan works



The councilor explained that next month the works will begin simultaneously in the neighborhoods where the sustainable mobility plan, which has European funding, will be launched. Some works that have been distributed in seven lots, and for which the Department is finalizing the details with the companies awarded the contracts. It is also intended to coordinate changes in bus routes that are affected.

Meanwhile, residents and shopkeepers from the Carmen platform No to the closure of my neighborhood continue to block traffic on the Old Bridge every afternoon, and yesterday they also approached the Floridablanca garden, where the City Council has installed information panels about the project, to show your disagreement.

The other side of the coin is represented by 31 neighborhood associations, organizations, parents of students, federations and environmental organizations that show their support for the project for the Carmelite neighborhood. They emphasize that “it benefits citizens and the city as a whole” because “we must win public space for people” and El Carmen “must stop being a place of passage.”