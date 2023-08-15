Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 00:20



The Murcian district of La Raya will live again today, with the sunset, one of its most magical moments of the year. Its Plaza Mayor will thus be the scene again this August 15, the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, of a singular act: the Coronation of the Incarnation. It is an event that is close to a century old and that in its current version comes to emulate, in part, since 1942, the Misteri d’Elx.

Thus, in the middle of the darkness of the night, a young girl dressed as an angel will descend from a spectacular ten-meter-high temple, raised on four columns, to place a crown on the eighteenth-century carving of Roque López, a favorite disciple of the Master Francisco Salzillo. This coronation takes place while fireworks explode, white doves flutter and thousands of rose petals and gold and silver papers fall, to the beat of Handel’s music. “This is one of the most traditional and exceptional festivals of the Murcian orchard,” defends the organization.