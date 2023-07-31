The Region continues with its motorization on two wheels due to the increase in the cost of automobiles and fuels. During the first half of the year, 2,266 motorcycles were registered, 23.6% more than in the same period in 2022, according to data from the employers’ association Anesdor. The growth experienced by the Murcian market is well above the national one, which remains at 10.9% year-on-year, with 91,380 units sold between January and June. Only the Canary Islands advanced further, with a 29.3% increase.

In quantitative terms, Murcia outsells much larger regions such as Castilla-La Mancha (2,100), Aragón (1,747) and Extremadura (1,187).

three references 2,266

new motorcycles were sold in the Region during the first half of the year, 23.6% more. 262

registered mopeds between January and June, which means a ‘de facto’ stagnation, with only +1.5%. 129,037

motorcycles They constituted the regional park at the beginning of the year, according to the DGT, to which 91,607 mopeds were added.

The takeoff of purchases in the Region began after the first state of alarm. They were people who opted for this type of vehicle to travel to work in order to avoid contagion on public transport. Now growth continues in response to the increase in the cost of cars, the saturation of traffic in the main municipalities and the cost of fuel for those who have to travel every day to industrial estates far from urban centers.

By displacement, 51.6% of the new motorcycles sold this year are 125 cubic centimeters; 31.5%, between 250 and 750 cc, and the remaining 16.9% are for lovers of high performance. By categories, those of the ‘scooter’ type constitute 56.6%; the road ones 40.3%, and the field ones (trial, enduro and cross), 3.1%.

Among the brands, in this order, Honda, Yamaha, Kymco, BMW, Sym, Piaggio and Kawasaki stand out. The most popular model this year is the Honda PCX, followed by the Kymco Agility City, the Honda SH, the Sym Symphony, the Honda Forza, the Piaggio Liberty Iget, the Honda ADV, the Peugeot Tweet, the Yamaha X-MAX and the Kawasaki Z 900.

Cetelem, a bank specializing in consumer loans, reports that the average prices this year are 9,328 euros for road motorcycles (–3%); in 3,304, in ‘scooters’ (+2%), and in 3,590 in the field, which register a sharp reduction in price (-62%).

In 67% of acquisitions, payment is made in cash; in 34%, with financing, and the rest via ‘renting’, highlights Cetelem. 84% of buyers visit multiple dealerships to compare prices. Said entity also provides that 56% of users buy some type of accessory during this year.

In contrast, the registration of mopeds in the Region continues to be weighed down by the weight of the second-hand market (4,339 units changed hands last year, compared to only 717 registrations) and the competition from electric bicycles. From January to June only 262 new units have been incorporated, 1.5% more. In this case, the models made by Piaggio, Rieju, Peugeot, Sym, Kymco, Aprilia and Yamaha stand out.

electric motorization



The current market is far from peaking. Combustion engine motorcycles will continue to be sold beyond 2035, recalls Anesdor. Although the European Parliament has ratified the regulations that prohibit the sale in member countries of passenger cars and vans that are not “zero emissions” as of January 1, 2035, motorcycles and mopeds, as well as quads and light vehicles ( category L) will be the exceptions. The EU understands that the contribution of this segment to polluting emissions from road traffic is not relevant.

Last year, eight out of every hundred two-wheeled vehicles sold were electric, but their sales fell nationwide during this first semester, with only 6,510 registrations. The descents were 45.2% in large motorcycles (451); 19.9% ​​in ‘scooters’ (3,551) and 12.7% in 50 cc models (2,508).

Anesdor points out that, with current technologies, powerful motorcycles –especially touring ones– present problems, since they do not admit the weight or the size of the batteries necessary to maintain their performance with conventional motors.

He adds that the MOVES Plan is still not working and sees the deduction of 15% of personal income tax for the purchase of electric vehicles launched as of this month as insufficient. He considers it improvable, since it leaves out electric mopeds (suitable for urban helmets free of emissions) and motorcycles with the same motorization of more than 10,000 euros.