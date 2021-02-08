Symborg reinforces its international expansion strategy with newly opened headquarters in Brazil. In this way, the leading company in agricultural biotechnology increases its presence in America, adding to the subsidiaries that the Spanish company already has in the US, Mexico, Chile and Peru. Likewise, Symborg is present in Europe, with offices in Spain, France and Turkey, and in Asia with headquarters in China.

The person responsible for leading Symborg’s presence in Brazil will be Adriano Roland, a Brazilian professional with more than 23 years of experience in the sector. Roland developed his career in global companies such as FMC, Dupont and Milenia (Adama).

The objective of this new subsidiary is to achieve a greater implantation of Symborg’s products in the Brazilian market of agricultural inputs. As Jesús Juárez, Symborg’s founding partner and CEO, explains: “We want to complete our presence in the main markets of the world and thus meet the global objective acquired by the company.”

The surface concentration in crops of soybeans, sugarcane, cotton and corn It is one of Symborg’s main objectives in Brazil, since the company has different solutions of proven efficacy that optimize the profitability of the production of these crops with environmentally friendly solutions. The BlueN, MycoUp 360 and Resid HC products, among others, will soon be launched in the Brazilian market.

With this new movement, the company also continues its policy of proximity with local distributors and producers, “offering decisive support and greater response capacity to meet the particularities of the Brazilian market,” concludes Juárez.

About Symborg



Symborg is a biotechnology company applied to the agricultural sector. It develops, manufactures and markets innovative biostimulants and biofertilizers, which help to strengthen crops, improve their physiological activity and tolerance to stress, optimizing and increasing their harvest potential and the quality of the fruits.

Symborg products are used in all types of crops and agricultural systems, contributing to a more sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2009 by Jesús Juárez and Félix Fernández, both with extensive professional careers in the fields of research and agriculture, Symborg has established itself as a leading agribusiness company.