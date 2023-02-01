The listed Murcian Clerhp, a multinational corporation focused on development, engineering and construction both in Spain and Latin America, presented its Larimar City & Resort real estate project at FITUR, which is set to become the first ‘Smart City’ in the Caribbean. A smart city located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, just 10 kilometers from the coast, and which will start its construction in 2023. In fact, Clerhp expects to conclude its first phase in 2025, with the generation of a business volume of 300 million euros and more than 100 million EBITDA.

This year construction begins with two important residential projects such as Prime Towers and Horizon View, as well as the creation of a set of beaches and artificial pools that will form a boardwalk of more than 3 km in length, with views of the nearby beach from Punta Cana. Among its sophisticated facilities there will be its own golf course and ‘country club’, university, health services, shopping centers, offices, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, as well as the construction of a Beach Club, Huge artificial pools, children’s play areas, and sports courts, which create a unique comfort experience for residents and visitors. A project that is already attracting the attention of European and American investors, who are joining this initiative, which will become an important economic and social lung for this Caribbean region.

As Juan Andrés Romero, CEO of Clerhp, explains, “with Larimar City & Resort we have been ambitious, because our deep knowledge and experience has allowed us to develop a solid and profitable plan, both for our shareholders and for investors. We have created a disruptive project in the area, to build from scratch a concept of a sustainable and intelligent city, which will bet on renewable energy, the reduction of energy expenditure and the optimization of water resources, thanks to the use of new technologies such as AI, Big Data and IoT, among some of the chosen ones”.

In fact, the new Larimar City & Resort urban center will be located on the Farallón de Verón, a 100 m high cliff, on which the spectacular artificial beach will be built and which will allow you to enjoy views of the Caribbean, while promote this sustainable and efficient development in all areas. It will have 10 concatenated phases, and will address the execution of both residential buildings, as well as hotels, schools, a hospital and a university, as well as commercial and leisure areas to create an authentic self-sufficient and green city. Once completed, it is expected to have an estimated potential population of between 35,000 and 55,000 residents, who will occupy the 20,000 homes and other complexes, such as hotels, that will be located in Larimar City & Resort.

A project with institutional support



The Larimar City project had the support of both national and Dominican Republic authorities at FITUR, who visited the Clerhp stand located at the international tourism fair held in Madrid this past week. Some of the personalities who stopped by to show their support for the future ‘green city’ were the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, or the vice-consul of the Dominican Republic, Francisco Alberto Abreu.

«The launch of the Larimar City & Resort project has been very well received at FITUR, both in the institutional and business spheres, since it has aroused the interest of investors and buyers. In fact, an important business claim has been generated during this meeting”, points out Pablo Gris, director of Large Projects and Operations Clerhp, who points out that the Dominican Republic was chosen to address this ambitious initiative because “it is a consolidated market in the real estate field, the second largest country in the area, which enjoys political and socioeconomic stability, with the highest GDP growth in the region (7.5% year-on-year) and with contained inflation. In addition, its proximity to Miami, New York and good connections with Europe make it a priority destination for many investors.”

It should be noted that Clerhp has extensive international experience, focused mainly on Latin America, where it has offices and delegations in Paraguay, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic, where it developed and executed important projects such as the Oceana, Atlántida or Wave Garden complexes, also located in the Dominican Republic.