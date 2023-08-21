The Murcian kiteboarder, Claudia León, demonstrated her skills by obtaining a creditable second place in the GKA Freestyle-Kite World Cup France 2023 Championship, which took place in Dunkerque from August 16 to 20. Despite the adverse weather conditions for the sport of freestyle kiteboarding, due to very rough seas, broken waves and a light wind, Claudia managed to stand out in the final and secure second place.

The GKA Freestyle-Kite World Cup France 2023 tournament brought together the best international riders in a high-level competition, and the difficult sea conditions put the skill and endurance of the participants to the test. The kiteboarder knew how to face these challenges with determination, demonstrating her skill in each maneuver and her ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

In the final, the Murcian Claudia León gave an impressive performance with creative tricks, which captivated the public and the judges, to win the second step of the podium. Her success in this competition allows the woman from Alcazar to rise to second place in the kiteboarding world ranking and show that she has a great future ahead of her.

Claudia León expressed her gratitude towards her brand, Duotone, sponsors and supporters, and shared her excitement about her performance in the tournament: “It has been a difficult road, but facing adverse conditions only makes victory even sweeter. I am excited for this second place and for having moved up in the world ranking. I will continue to work hard and give my best in every competition!”

Claudia León in Dunkerque this weekend.



Samuel Cardenas (GKA)





It can not live of this



The Murcian spends long periods of time away from home for professional reasons, Brazil being the place she likes to go to train the most because of the wind that blows. In the Region, Claudia practices her tricks and maneuvers on the Salinas beach in Los Narejos.

As confirmed by his father, job insecurity in this world is high. León survives thanks to his main sponsor, who pays for his flights and only part of the stays when he has to go to compete, because he is lucky enough to be among the top five kiteboarders in the world, which gives him the privilege of having accommodation in the hotels it is paid by the organization while the tournament is taking place. The previous days, necessary to train and prepare, are the responsibility of his brand.

In addition to covering some expenses, the 21-year-old has an agreement with her sponsor to earn money based on her performance. Also, the circuit rewards the top three finishers in each competition. With these two sources of income, plus money that she earns selling second-hand material, Claudia has to live.

The annual balance is good. With the second place obtained this weekend he equals his best result of the year achieved in Colombia. At the beginning of the year, the woman from Alcazar was fourth in Qatar. She now, she is going to Sicily to continue training with the aim of winning the two remaining World Cup events, Brazil and Qatar.

Claudia León is a four-time world junior kiteboarding champion in the freestyle modality and another four times champion of Spain, two as a junior and two as an absolute.