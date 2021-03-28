Professionals from Santa Lucía and Reina Sofía develop a test that allows detecting which infected people have a higher risk of complications and death Luis García de Guadiana, in the Santa Lucía Clinical Analysis Service. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Murcia Sunday, March 28, 2021, 1:40 PM



Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has been primed with elderly people or people with risk factors such as obesity, hypertension or diabetes. It has also been proven that mortality is higher in men than in women. But all the health workers who attend the Covid plants and the ICUs have seen patients who do not present