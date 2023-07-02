Sunday, July 2, 2023, 2:04 p.m.



The Murcian model Athenea Pérez has been named Miss Universe Spain, the most important beauty pageant in the country, in a final held on Saturday night at the Hotel Los Olivos Resort in Tenerife.

The 27-year-old is now preparing to compete in Miss Universe against the most beautiful women in the world. “I face it with great desire, great enthusiasm, I know that I can give more than what I have given tonight,” said the young woman after being crowned the most beautiful in Spain.

Of Equatoguinean descent, which led her to face some racist insults on social media. “I am very sorry. I was in shock. I’ve lived here all my life. I have been born here. I am from Churra and half a muleña because of my father. It shocks me that this happens in a society with so many cultures, which for me means wealth. I love my city and I am proud to be Murcian,” the newly named Miss Universe Spain responded then.