The Murcian artist Sonia Navarro was proclaimed winner of the 38th edition of the BMW Painting Prize, worth 25,000 euros, for her work ‘Redes 1’. A work that belongs to a series that compares and confronts the routes on the city plan with the plans of a sewing pattern.

In the Digital Art category, which is in its second edition and which rewards the most avant-garde artistic expressions in the digital field, the winning work was ‘Botanical Night’, by the Galician artist Beatriz Ruibal. It is an audiovisual work created with images of plant species in danger of extinction: from palm trees, magnolias, to the yarey, and other varieties that extend beyond the botanical gardens of the cities. This award is worth 6,000 euros.

The winning works were selected by a prestigious jury that is made up of great personalities from the world of art and culture such as: Antonio López, painter, sculptor and draftsman; Miguel Zugaza, director of the Museum of Fine Arts of Bilbao; Patrizia Sandretto, founder and president of the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo; Guillermo Solana, artistic director of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid and Lucía Casani, director of the Carasso Foundation.

Work by Sonia Navarro, winner of the BMW Painting Prize.







The awards ceremony was held at the Teatro Real in Madrid – as is tradition – with the attendance of Queen Sofía and Princess Irene of Greece, as well as the presence of other authorities at a gala that revolved around the ‘ Pascal’s principle, based on the balance of forces. This phenomenon was the common thread of the gala, where the importance of balance as a whole was highlighted, ideas on which the artistic narrative of this edition of the award reflects.

«In our fast-paced world, where chaos and discord often seem to reign, seeking balance and harmony is not just a matter of aesthetics, but a necessity for our individual and collective well-being. From here we want to do our bit to remember it,” said Manuel Terroba, president of the BMW Group in Spain and Portugal, who also highlighted the high number of applications received this year -almost 1,500-, which once again breaks the participation record. , and the “43.7% increase in female participation, which increased more than two percentage points compared to last year.” Furthermore, during his speech, Terroba also highlighted the “distinguished criteria and unique vision of the jury, which is and will be essential in the advancement of this Award as one of the most prestigious competitions in Spain in terms of art and culture.”

The event also brought together a good part of the social and cultural scene of our country. Queen Sofía thus showed, once again, her support for culture in this contest that honors art and is committed to the development of talent in Spain, spreading a fundamental message: the importance of protecting art and culture as a mode of expression of the society.

musical tribute



As is tradition, the BMW Painting Prize featured a musical performance, which this year was performed by various artists, in an event presented by Maribel Verdú in a duet with the voice-over of Carlos del Amor, which became a reflection on the harmony of nature represented in water. In addition, the gala attendees and the finalist artists were able to enjoy the voice of Ruth Lorenzo from Murcia to the sound of the piano. Likewise, the harpist Maite Pardo, the Getafe Multifaceted Choir, the artist Yaiza García Motos, the guitarists Juan Manuel Cañizares and José de Lucía, the percussionist Roberto Vozmediano, the singer Jesús Méndez, the artist Chema Abascal also shaped the musical show. and the group Spin Gospel Cuartet.

Fundraising for Morocco



The BMW Painting Prize goes beyond artistic and cultural recognition, and is dedicated to society through its support for solidarity initiatives led by the World in Harmony Foundation, chaired by Princess Irene of Greece, also present at the act. This year, the Foundation will allocate the funds raised to alleviate the effects of the recent earthquake in Morocco, the magnitude of which caused widespread devastation with more than 2,000 victims and countless material losses. Therefore, the funds from this gala will be allocated to the Red Cross teams that continue to coordinate the work of assessing the situation, providing support, as well as providing health care or psychosocial support to people affected by this atrocious event.

Finalists



The rest of this year’s finalist artists were Luis Vassallo, with his work ‘A Bigger Atlas I’; María Carbonell Foulquié with ‘Artificial Lanscape 02’; Damaris Pan with ‘Embarrassment’; Elvira Amor with ‘Untitled’; Simón Sepúlveda Braithwaite with ‘Natural Disaster’; Ana Isabel Román Aguirre with ‘White template’ and Elena Goñi Goicoechea with ‘Self-portrait afternoon’.

For its part, the finalists in the Digital Art category are Ana Esteve Reig, with the work ‘Estudios del parpadeo’; Ana Devora Daniel with ‘Fantastic Souls I’ and Felina Hernández del Barrio with ‘49.145.268.MB’.

The BMW Painting Prize traces the Spanish artistic evolution of the last three decades and has become one of the most prestigious awards within our country. Since 1986, more than 26,000 artists have participated in this award and the contest has established itself as the private initiative with the largest financial endowment. Furthermore, it is updated and adapted to new trends, demonstrating the BMW Group’s firm commitment to new forms of expression in different fields, in this case, in the digital area.