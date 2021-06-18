The poster contest organized to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Murcia Tram It already has winners, according to municipal sources in a statement. The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, and the manager of the Murcia Tram, Severiano Arias, delivered this Friday morning the prizes of this contest to which a total of 23 works have been presented

The first prize went to Ester Martinez for his work ‘Brushstrokes’, the second to Enrique Rodriguez for ’10 years thinking of you ‘, and the third to Miguel Gonzalez for the work ‘Flying at ground level’, which being a resident of the province of Segovia could not attend the awards ceremony.

The awards have consisted of a bicycle valued at 1,000, 500 and 350 euros for first, second and third place, respectively, and a free transportation voucher for one year for the winners or the person they designate.

Thus, the winning work ‘brush strokes‘, by Ester Martínez from Murcia, shows the contribution to environmental sustainability made by the tram in the city.

The second prize, ‘10 years thinking of you‘, by Enrique Rodríguez, is firmly committed to the future of Tranvía de Murcia without forgetting that all the actions carried out are aimed at the end user.

Finally, the third prize, ‘Flying low to the ground‘, by Miguel González, also evokes images of environmental contribution to the city, with a clean sky and a’ flying ‘tram contributing its grain of sand to make one more city for people.

The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Road Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, explained that “from the Government Team led by Mayor Serrano and Tranvía de Murcia we are 100% committed to the sustainable mobility of the municipality, favoring all possible actions for the improvement of urban public transport and strengthening the tram-bicycle tandem to support mobility in Murcia ».