The Murcia City Council approved this Friday in the Governing Board the set of actions of the XXII edition of the Murcia Three Cultures Festival to be held from May 12 to 28. For this event, 23 groups confirmed their presence, 7 from the Region, 6 national and 10 international. In addition, there will be parallel activities such as exhibitions and a film series, and the setting for these events will be cultural spaces, squares and other parts of the city.

The festival program will be presented in detail next Monday, May 9, on the Paseo del Malecón. The inaugural concert will be given by Martirio&Chano Domínguez on Friday May 13 at Plaza Belluga at 10 pm. Admission to the shows will be free, until full capacity is reached.