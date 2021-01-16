A total of 37,530 people from the Murcia region will have received this Sunday the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, which means exhausting 94.8 percent of the 39,560 vaccines currently available by the Autonomous Community. The remaining 5 percent is reserved for supplying the second doses, in the event of supply delays.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, highlighted “the effort made by all professionals to administer more than 23,000 doses in just one week in the Region of Murcia”, and highlighted that “we have one of the best logistics systems for the daily distribution of vaccines ».

The Ministry has reported the dose reduction in shipping to the autonomous communities next week. Thus, the arrival of a new shipment of 6,825 doses is expected, which is 54 percent of those that would correspond to the Region (12,675 doses).

In this sense, the president demanded from the central government “a fair and transparent distribution criterion that does not penalize the autonomous communities that, such as the Region of Murcia, have been thoroughly employed so that the vaccine reaches the largest number of people in the shortest possible time ”.

Starting next Monday, the second necessary dose will begin to be administered in homes for the elderly and centers for people with disabilities, which were the first to receive the vaccine.

“The vaccine is hopeful to overcome the pandemic in the future but, at this time, the best we can do individually to fight the virus is to reduce social interaction as much as possible,” said the head of the regional government, who had an impact on the importance of “acting with maximum responsibility and prudence.”