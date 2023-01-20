The Prosecutor’s Office has filed a complaint in the courts of Cartagena for alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts by the Cartagena Port Authority (APC), the public body that manages the activity of the port of that city, between 2015 and 2021 Although the body depends on Puertos del Estado and it is the central administration that appoints its presidents, it does so at the request of the Government of the autonomous community. Currently, it is chaired by Yolanda Muñoz, who had already held various senior positions in the regional administration at the hands of the PP, including those of General Director of Architecture, Housing and Land between 2011 and 2015, General Secretary of the Ministry of Development between 2015 and 2019 and general secretary of the Ministry of Education until the end of that year, when she became president of the port.

The Prosecutor’s investigations go back to at least the year 2015, so they would also affect his predecessor in office, Antonio Sevilla, who was also proposed by the Murcian PP and who, before coming to the Port Authority, was a Works adviser Public of the autonomous community.

The action of the Prosecutor’s Office is based on a complaint filed in September 2021 by the union delegations of Comisiones Obreras and UTG in the company committee of the port of Cartagena. As confirmed to EL PAÍS by sources from these unions, in their complaint they pointed out possible irregularities and favorable treatment of companies in the awarding of contracts, among which the tender of the SOPRA digitization project office stands out, for an amount close to one million of euros.

The unions also pointed to possible irregularities in the acquisition of computers through minor contracts, the tender for the organization of the Vive Tu Puerto Cultural Week and other various contracts related to infrastructure works. Likewise, they indicated favorable treatment in the awarding of various posts of area managers and other jobs.

The works council also denounced at the time alleged coercion suffered by an engineer who had declined to sign certain specifications and who was sanctioned by the Port Authority.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened investigative proceedings for these events in November 2021 and an extensive police operation was launched that led to the deployment of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit of the National Police (UDEF) last March 2022 in the offices of the APC, in which numerous documentation on the contracts intervened. In addition, the agents took a statement from port officials about the criteria that had been followed in the drafting of the contract documents for the supposedly rigged contracts and to make the awards.

Based on these investigations, the Prosecutor’s Office now sees indications of possible crimes of prevarication, influence peddling, disclosure of secrets and use of privileged information and falsehood in a public document, for which reason it has forwarded the complaint to the courts of Cartagena to be the judge who determines or not the investigation of the case.